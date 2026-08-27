My blessings are not mine to keep

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

by MARK PAVILONS

While flipping through my mental Rolodex of blessings I came to a stark realization – my blessings are not mine.

I am lucky to be surrounded by a loving family that includes my wife Kim, and children Lexie, Liam and Kyleigh. My extended family of in-laws and a handful of friends round out my circle.

Simone Sinek once said that life isn’t beautiful because of the things we do or see, but “because of the people we meet.”

It’s funny when people enter our lives – ome quiet and unannounced, others with a bang. We never know if that certain someone will become a trusted friend or life-long pal.

Many of us believe that almost every person we meet has a purpose in our lives, directly or indirectly. This makes “chance” encounters so important and precious. If this is the case, shouldn’t we all be more polite, more compassionate, and open when meeting strangers? I always tell cashiers to have a nice rest of the day, regardless of the situation. Maybe I’m the only one who offers this salutation that day, and can bring a smile to a stranger’s face.

Sanju Pradeepa Danthanarayana says people we meet along the way, no matter how briefly, “have shaped your journey in ways you may never fully comprehend. There are no coincidences. Each person who crosses your path does for a reason. Some are there to teach you, others to challenge you, and a few to lift you when you need it most.”

I’ve always believed there’s a lesson to be learned in meeting new people, and absorbing their energy and listening to their tales.

Many of us have stayed friends with our high school or college buddies. My small group was tight and we still keep in touch via social media.

I am blessed to have Jim, Geoff, Dave, Brendan and Ken in my life. While we may not be in close contact, I think of them often and they lift me up in many ways.

How and why we all clicked is still a mystery, but a good one.

My wife Kim is the most awesome woman I’ve ever met. She’s smart, strong, compassionate and, like most moms, gives everything she has to keeping the family running smoothly.

Even after 31 years of marriage, I still can’t believe she chose me and put up with me. Okay, she may have wanted to spike my morning coffee or push a pillow into my kisser a little too forcefully on occasion. But hey.

She and I have shaped one another, hopefully for the better. A strong relationship and partnership is necessary for keeping a family running at its peak.

While I can track just how Kim came into my life, the rest – the connection, bond and lifelong loyalty – are mysterious and somewhat inexplicable.

Did I deserve such riches? Was I such a good person that the powers that be sent Kim in my direction?

I don’t know.

What I do know is that she is special, and one tough cookie. She’s never caught off guard and always knows just what to do.

I haven’t always been the best husband and most reciprocal in our relationship. So consider this an apology.

Such a blessing she is, and I didn’t always know just how good I had it. But I do now. This old dog can learn a few new tricks.

My children are the most precious souls in my life and all have helped shape the person I am. They are who they are through DNA, genetics and the miracle of creation.

But they don’t belong to me.

Sure, I had a hand in helping to mold my offspring. Together with my wife, we shaped these beings, giving them all we could and proving them with a strong set of ethics, morals, and values. Ok, our combined DNA may have contributed to their physical traits but they are unique, like snowflakes. They fostered their own talents, characteristics and features.

I think that’s all parents can do. We know that one day we have to set them free to tackle the world, just as we did. All we can do is give them the skills and techniques to meet the challenges head-on.

I cheered them on in sports and academics, and drove them to appointments. I gave what I could. Loving them came easy.

As a dad, every “no” I dished out came from a place of deep love. Their pain hurts me more than my own. I always pray for their happiness and success.

These blessings – nd the love they carry – are my gifts to the world. They are not mine per se, but they are individuals, who should be embraced by the world and cherished for their contributions.

Just how they will change the world remains to be seen. But they’ve already had a positive impact on their own small circles. That’s on them – spreading their love, knowledge, sense of humour and strong values to those around them.

I couldn’t be prouder and yet they must fly and spread their wings.

I will leave them one day, and that makes me very sad. I’m not afraid to go, but my heart with shatter, knowing I will never see them again.

That goes for everyone I know and those I’m proud to call my friends.

I think all of these – friends, family, acquaintances – act as a domino effect by exponentially growing blessings. It’s like a bolt of positivity reaching out to the world and making it a better place. That’s pretty cool if you think about it.

I recommend to everyone to hold your blessings near and dear. Do what you can to plant seeds and spread joy. Help, encourage, support and love.

How did your blessings come to be and are you willing to set them free?

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