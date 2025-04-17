Moving into Spring

April 17, 2025 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

As we transition into the spring season, the Town of Caledon is preparing for warmer weather and the busy months ahead. This time of year, brings important maintenance work and exciting developments for our community.

Spring Road Maintenance

Spring is the time when we begin to focus on road and infrastructure maintenance, weather permitting. This includes pothole and asphalt repairs, gravel road repairs, concrete curb repairs, sidewalk inspections and repairs, addressing sod damage caused by snow-clearing operations, litter cleanup along roadways, and ensuring catch basins and drains are clear. We also kick off street sweeping to keep our roads clean and to prevent pollutants from entering our local waterways through Caledon’s stormwater systems.

Potholes and Road Repairs

Winter’s freeze-thaw cycles cause the ground beneath the roads to expand and contract, resulting in cracks and potholes. Once the weather warms up, our dedicated town staff work hard to repair these potholes and ensure that our roads are safe and smooth for drivers.

Street Sweeping and Cleaning

As soon as the weather allows, street sweeping begins to clear any litter and debris left behind from the winter. This helps maintain a clean environment and supports the health of our local ecosystems by preventing debris from entering the stormwater system.

Parks and Trails Maintenance

Our parks and trails crews are already hard at work getting our green spaces ready for the spring and summer months. This includes litter cleanup, trail maintenance, and preparing sports fields for the season ahead. They’re also trimming trees, hedges, and bushes away from roads and sidewalks to ensure clear pathways. Additionally, they’re taking special care of the trees recently planted throughout Caledon.

How to Report a Problem

Residents can support the Town’s maintenance efforts by reporting any issues they notice. If you see concerns such as a pothole, damaged sidewalk, or debris-covered catch basin—or if you spot any trees that need pruning or are in poor health—please report it by calling 311 or submitting an online service request at caledon.ca/reportaproblem.

As spring maintenance ramps up, remember to give crews, trucks, and equipment plenty of space. Respect road signage, follow any detours or barricades, and be patient as delays are expected during road repairs.

Future Pickleball Courts

We’re thrilled to announce that new pickleball courts are coming to Caledon over the next few years. This popular sport is a fun way to stay active, and we’re excited to support it in our community.

In the 2025 budget, Council approved a capital project to design and build pickleball courts in Bolton. Additionally, plans are underway for a new community park in Caledon East that will feature four dedicated pickleball courts, with construction expected to begin in 2027, contingent on the completion of the associated subdivision. Another new park in the Southfields community, slated for completion in 2026, will include three pickleball courts. In Mono Mills, staff are working on a proposal to redevelop Victoria Park, which will include two new pickleball courts as part of the improvements.

Transit Service Updates

Starting in May, there will be some exciting service improvements for Caledon’s transit network. Route 25 (MW2) will be extended along Petch Avenue and Tim Manley Avenue, and Route 81 (SFV) will now have Saturday and Sunday service, running with a 45-minute frequency. For full details, visit brampton.ca/transit.

Looking Ahead

With the warmer weather on the horizon, now is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy all that Caledon has to offer. Be sure to mark your calendars for Caledon Day on June 14, a celebration of our community and everything that makes it special.

Readers Comments (0)