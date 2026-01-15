Motion brought forward to Council regarding on-farm Diversified Use

January 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

At the January 13 General Committee meeting, Councillor Doug Maskell brought forward a motion to request the implementation of a licensing or permit framework for on-farm diversified use.

The motion explains that while on-farm diversified uses are recognized as not only important for supporting the long-term viability of agricultural operations but also for contributing to the local rural economy, certain on-farm diversified uses present challenges to the community.

Farm event venues for weddings and other celebrations have the potential to generate significant impacts on traffic, parking, noise, fire and life safety, and land-use compatibility with surrounding properties, the motion noted.

It explains that a Special Events Licensing or Permit By-law would allow the Town of Caledon to regulate, on a case-by-case basis, the duration, number, scale, and intensity of special events, “having regard for the location of the property and potential adverse impacts.”

With the motion approved, it would direct staff to develop a licensing and/or permit framework for on-farm diversified uses that have the potential to attract a significant number of guests.

The licensing or permit framework would include criteria to ensure that on-farm diversified uses remain secondary to the farm operation, including that the farm must remain in active agricultural use, that the farmer resides on the property, and that any permitted on-farm diversified use ceases if the farm operation ceases.

It would also control variables such as the duration, frequency, and intensity of permitted events; insurance requirements; traffic management and parking controls; noise mitigation measures; and fire, life-safety, and emergency access requirements.

Andre Leitert delegated on the motion. He is involved with the Caledon East Rural Neighbours Advocacy and sits on the Illegal Land Use Task Force, and he says this motion is important as it “deals with some of the loopholes that exist right now.”

He notes back to a time when, on a rural road in Caledon, almost 40 cars were lined up on the side of the road attending an event, to which a nearby farmer noted he would struggle to move his farming vehicles past them.

“​​It’s an important motion. I think it helps in working with lands that are under NEC [Niagara Escarpment Commission] jurisdiction and provides a little more teeth in helping our bylaw folks deal with the illegal land use in Caledon, which is very prevalent,” says Leitert.

Town Staff noted that this motion reflects the consultation they conducted through the Official Plan review with the agricultural community and residents on this issue, and that there is a policy in future Caledon that directs this by-law work.

Councillor Christina Early noted she remembered seeing a video on social media showing a property on a rural road with about 400 attendees at an event on Canada Day, which prompted a shutdown by the OPP.

“Why are we even allowing us to pursue this? Why are we even giving any wiggle room for these events to occur on the land?” said Early.

Staff answered these current rules exist from many decades ago, “these perpetrators, pirates, if you want to call it, have identified the ability to buy large parcels of land, no different than what we’ve had problems with, with the truck yards, large parcels of land, and continue to operate some form of farming on the land and make revenue and run a business out of it.”

They added an issue stemming from this is investor groups buying acres on these lands and running event centres on the property.

Councillor Lynn Kiernan echoed the concern about these types of events, adding that she also wants farmers and their families to be able to have their say, such as those who attended the planning meeting with Town Staff.

“One of our primary objectives is updating our on-farm diversified use policy on agricultural land so that we can maintain the integrity of the NEC plan to protect the land, but allow the farmers to stay on it and make a living that is accessory to their farming,” said Kiernan.

Town Staff said with the approval of the Future Caledon Plan, the policies were approved that “relate to on-farm diversified uses that are in conformity with the provincial policies and direction to support additional opportunities for farm properties, farm owners to have secondary uses to their farm operation. It’s not intended to allow high volume events that are in fact the primary use on the property, and the policy speaks to that.”

Maskell stated that when putting together the Official Plan, in speaking with consultants, they shared “that the best way to deal with this going forward was to create some sort of permitting or licensing system for these on-farm diversified uses.”

“This really just gets the ball rolling on this and it’s important that we get rolling on this because we’re going to see more and more of these places popping up across Caledon. We need to have a strategy to deal with it,” says Maskell.

The motion was unanimously approved and will return to Council at its January 27 meeting for final ratification.

