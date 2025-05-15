More than a game: How Hockley Valley Resort’s Ladies Night is redefining women’s golf

May 15, 2025 · 0 Comments

Every month this summer, as the sun dips behind the rolling hills of Hockley Valley Resort, a vibrant community of women gathers on the first tee — clubs in hand, laughter in the air, and no pressure in sight.

This is Ladies Night at Hockley Valley Resort, and it’s about more than just golf.

It’s about taking time for yourself. It’s about shared moments, new friendships, and the quiet thrill of a well-hit shot after a long day. And it’s part of a growing shift in the sport — one that’s placing women front and center in a space that hasn’t always felt like their own.

At Hockley Valley Resort, that change feels effortless. The Ladies Night League isn’t a separate experience — it’s a thoughtfully curated one. A space where women feel genuinely welcome, relaxed, and supported, whether they’re long-time players or lacing up their spikes for the first time.

Running on June 19, July 17, August 21, and September 18, each Ladies Night begins at 5 p.m., featuring nine holes of golf in a cart-mandatory format that ensures a smooth, easy pace of play across the beautifully maintained course.

A power cart is included in every registration — not just for convenience, but to help keep the game light, social, and accessible for all skill levels.

And this isn’t a competitive gathering. There’s no official scoring, just a couple of fun on-course contests and lots of friendly banter. Come with a group or book solo — the Resort’s team will thoughtfully pair individuals to make sure everyone feels included and connected.

After the final putt drops, the evening continues at Babbo, Hockley Valley Resort’s stylish bar and lounge, where each participant enjoys a complimentary glass of wine or beer. Often, that glass comes from Adamo Estate Winery, the resort’s sister property just minutes away, and the perfect way to toast a summer evening well spent.

But what makes this league so special isn’t just the golf — it’s the culture. For many women, Ladies Night has become a highlight of their summer calendars: a rare opportunity to unplug, enjoy nature, and invest in something that’s purely for them.

And make no mistake — what’s happening here is bigger than a few great tee shots and a glass of Pinot. Events like this are reshaping the golf landscape by fostering a sense of community and belonging for women of all ages and abilities. They’re proving that golf doesn’t need to be intimidating to be meaningful — and that joy, connection, and inclusion are just as important as par.

So, whether you’re a seasoned golfer or simply golf-curious, Hockley Valley Resort’s Ladies Night League offers a welcoming entry point into the game — and a great excuse to get outside, try something new, and make a few friends along the way.

Spots are limited and fill up fast, so head to hockley.com to register today. The fairways are calling — and this summer, they sound a lot like laughter.

Readers Comments (0)