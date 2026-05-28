Miss Emily eager for returns to Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival with soulful sounds

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Two-time JUNO nominee Miss Emily is bringing her Soul Blues Americana sound back to the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival (OBJF) on Saturday, June 6.

Kingston, Ont.-based musician Emily Fennell, known professionally as Miss Emily, has built her career on her own terms – though it wasn’t always easy. Two decades ago, breaking into the blues industry as a mother was far from celebrated.

“I was actually kind of a freak show,” Miss Emily said. “I didn’t really feel welcome in a lot of spaces being a woman, let alone a woman who was a parent who sometimes had her kid toting around with her.”

Now, she’s a touring headliner with four Canadian Blues Awards.

Miss Emily will take the TD Main Stage in Alexandra Park at 9:45 p.m.

“I love to sing music that makes me move. Moves me emotionally, moves me physically, that’s always my goal on stage,” she said.

Miss Emily said connecting with the audience is central to her live show.

“It’s very powerful when people sing together, and it’s definitely powerful for me from the stage. But I watch the joy that brings to the [audience’s] faces when they get to be part of the show, and that in turn brings me a lot of joy. I look forward to that specifically.”

Beyond the music, Miss Emily said she hopes audiences leave with something deeper.

“I want people to feel better after watching our show. I want them to feel motivated, and to feel like they matter,” she said. “That seems like a lot to ask of an audience who’s there to see a live music performance, but I really try and cover those topics in my lyrics, and I really try and bring as much energy and enthusiasm as possible.”

That drive to inspire others is one she’s carried throughout a career built against the odds. Despite early challenges in the music industry, Miss Emily said the landscape looks very different today.

“The world’s changed a lot. Some would say for the worst, but I’m going to say there’s a lot of change for the better, and I love the evolution of this business, because I find it more warm and friendly and inviting for women, mothers, and family people in general.”

That evolution is something Miss Emily has witnessed firsthand over a career that started far from the festival stage.

“My beginnings were fairly humble, singing in churches, singing anthems at hockey games, then singing in bars, and now it’s festivals and theatres, primarily,” she said.

Miss Emily released her fifth studio album last fall, The Medicine, which was nominated for Best Blues Album of the Year at the 2026 JUNO Awards.

Beyond the new record, Miss Emily has another major project on the horizon.

She’s the lead role in the Blue Rodeo musical, In The Key of Blue, launching in July, with three weekends’ worth of dates throughout Ontario.

“I haven’t done musical theatre in a long time… It’s been over a dozen years since I’ve had a professional opportunity. But I do love musical theatre, and I’m quite excited to be singing that awesome music with a really wonderful script and great storyline,” Miss Emily said.

As excited as she is about the musical, she told the Citizen she is equally looking forward to her return to Orangeville.

“I already have an idea of what to bring to the amazing audiences that attend that festival, and I love Larry (Kurtz, festival director), and the folks that put it on,” Miss Emily said. “I’m excited to match the vibe that they already set the table with.”

Tickets to see Miss Emily at the TD Main Stage on Saturday, June 6, are available at the Orangeville Blues and Jazz website. Single-day Saturday passes are $30, and weekend passes are $40.

After 22 years, the opportunity to take a headline stage never gets old for Miss Emily.

“It never ceases to amaze me how awesome this business is,” she said. “I’m just really grateful I still have the opportunity to do this.”

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