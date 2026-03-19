Many thanks!

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For the first time, the Town of Caledon, ecoCaledon, and the Caledon Public Library (CPL) are partnering to ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For the Duffy family, Saint Patrick’s Day is all about spending time with one another. As the seventh, ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) opened the doors of St. James Anglican Church to the community last week ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning back in January, Coffee Time Bolton began reaching out to schools across Caledon, passing out small wooden ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the Olympics said and done, the talk of the “whirring” is seemingly not. Taking centre-stage at this ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two unanimous motions passed at Caledon Council’s February 24 meeting mark the Town’s latest attempt to respond to ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Planning and Development Committee Public Meeting held at Caledon council this Tuesday raised larger themes surrounding trucking ...

By Jim Stewart Caledon U16 soccer players Chester Borscevski and Arjun Dhindsa are back from an “experience of a lifetime” in Rome, Italy. Borscevski and ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The No. 2 Construction Battalion is the largest Black unit in Canadian history, whose members, for numerous years, ...

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following an Anti-Extortion Summit held in Brampton on Tuesday, January 13, the Government of Canada is providing Peel ...