LOVE GARDEN Blooms in Bolton: A Night of Music and Creativity

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With snow possibly on the horizon this weekend, the Caledon community is hoping to offer a variety of events to keep you warm and entertained this winter season.

This Thursday, November 6, Jazz Fusion Guitarist John Pelosi and his band LOVE GARDEN invite the community to join them at the Humber River Centre as they play through their albums “Love Garden” and “White Hole Echo”.

Pelosi studied music for years at various institutes, including the Musicians Institute Academy in Los Angeles, as well as Humber and York.

Growing up, he shared music was quite extensive, and he had an interest in music and literature from a very young age.

“The Beatles were on the radio, there was jazz on the radio, R&B on the radio, it was such a rich, complex mix of music. If you were already predisposed to that, then it was a great time to grow up,” says Pelosi.

He returned to Caledon in his early twenties and began working full-time in the music industry, writing for TV, working for record companies, and playing live with various artists.

Over time, he has been able to play and study with some of the world’s greatest guitarists and musicians.

“Music is taught to you as a language, that way you can interact with many people,” says Pelosi.

Now, he teaches at his studio in Bolton, The Guitar Arts Studio, where he applies the same concepts he uses in his own life.

“Thinking of music as a language helps people individualize the way they learn, and more importantly apply musical concepts in a unique way.”

Pelosi adds that music has endless growth and evolution.

Before the band began, Pelosi explained he was writing solely instrumental music, but around 2021, the band formed as “a vehicle for creativity that started appearing,” as more and more lyrics found their way into his writing.

He says he has known most of them for over 30 years, adding that, luckily, he knew some “outstanding vocalists.”

Pelosi says that, as a group, they draw from various genres.

“If you look and you learn the language [of music], then your creativity reflects that,” says Pelosi. “I listen to all kinds of music, your creativity can draw from all those genres.”

He says that, when it comes to the albums themselves, the themes will circle around the feelings of “being alive in the world.”

The performance will be held at the Humber River Centre, a revitalized space that reopened in 2024 as a community hub for Downtown Bolton.

Pelosi says he looks forward to the centre becoming more of a space for performers.

The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 6, and tickets are available on Eventbrite and at the door.

The group will also be performing at The Rex on January 18 and 19, and Tabone Academy on February 21.

