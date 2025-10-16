LOOKING FOR AN AFFORDABLE FALL STAYCATION?

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

Discover the Peel Art, Gallery, Museum, and Archives (PAMA) in historic downtown Brampton this fall and take some time for you!

Learn about the rich history and culture of Peel region. Explore the 158-year-old historic courthouse and jail buildings which make up part of PAMA’s complex as well as over 10 exhibition spaces and much more.

Highlights this October & November at PAMA

Latin Heritage Month Experience: Coffee, Creativity & Music

Sunday, Oct.19, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate Latin heritage through taste, rhythm and creativity, featuring live music and the rich flavours and aroma of coffee! Team members from downtown Brampton’s much-loved Segovia Coffee Co. will lead an insightful presentation and coffee tasting experience, complimented with mouthwatering Latin-inspired refreshments including empanadas and dulce de leche cookies.

Registration required. $32 + HST General; $27.20 PAMA member.

Connections Art and Book Club

Thursday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Literature and visual arts connect in this distinctive book club. Join Brampton Library and PAMA for a discussion of the book Split Tooth by Tanya Tagaq. The book discussion will be paired with a tour of the exhibition Land, Sea, Sky: Inuit Art from PAMA’s Collection.

This program will take place at PAMA. Free.

Registration is required at Connections: Art + Book Club – Brampton Library

Peel Remembers: The Second World War

Thursday Nov. 6, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Explore local stories from the Second World War on the 80th anniversary of the war’s end. Regional archivists will present original records on civilian life, soldiers’ experiences abroad, and wartime propaganda. Learn about women’s contributions and see footage of the AVRO Lancaster Bomber.

Admission is pay-what-you-can.

Musical Ensemble Performance: Enchanted Oud

Thursday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Experience a magical night with members of the Canadian Arabic Orchestra, presented by Maple Arts. Enjoy timeless songs on the Oud—one of the world’s oldest instruments, whose rich history spans Ancient Mesopotamia to modern Arabic music. Part of the Festival of Arabic Music and Arts.

Registration required. $24 General; $20.40 Member.

Music Night with the Brampton Folk Club

Saturday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy an intimate concert in our historic spaces as local duos Julia & Peter and Ablett & Cooper explore music’s power to inspire change. Inspired by the exhibition Redraw: A Radical History Poster Project.

Admission is pay-what-you-can.

Still Life, Still Living, Clay Vessel Workshop with Hibah Mian, Curator of Dreamland

Saturday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Create your own hand-built vessel with air-dry clay in this workshop inspired by ceramic works from Tamirah Taylor in the Dreamland series. Explore memory, identity, and place by reimagining everyday objects—like a fruit bowl—as powerful keepers of personal and collective stories.

Registration Required: $26 + HST General; $22.10 Member. All materials provided. No prior experience with clay is necessary.

Block Print Workshop Series

3-session workshop on Sundays, Nov. 16, 23, 30,

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Create your own festive stationery in this 3-session workshop led by a Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) art educator. Learn block printing and reduction techniques as you carve cheerful designs to make cards, décor, or gifts. All skill levels welcome. Note: this workshop involves fine motor tasks like carving.

Registration required prior to Nov. 16 session and includes all three sessions: $51 + HST General, $43.35 + HST Member. Register Here.

Fall Open House

Sunday, Nov. 23, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon celebration of stories that connect us! Meet artist Debbie Ebanks, curators and staff and explore the new exhibitions.

• The stories we share are the light we carry

• Fantastic Landscapes: Beyond the Ordinary

• PAMA Collects: Connections between us

• Peel Collects: Maudlyn’s Legacy

Admission is free.

About PAMA

PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel region’s diverse culture and heritage highlighting important local, Canadian, and global narratives. Art, artifact, and archival collections, exhibitions, and programs help visitors make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community. Join us throughout the year for tours, events, workshops, and public programs for all ages. Operated by Peel Region, PAMA is located at 9 Wellington Street East in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more or call 905-791-4055.

