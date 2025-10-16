Current & Past Articles » General News

Living Well: Mental Health & Aging in Place Workshops and Lunch & Learns for Adults 55+

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Caledon residents aged 55+ are invited to take part in a new series of free workshops and lunch-and-learn sessions focused on supporting mental health, resilience, and community connection.

 Highlights include a 4-week mindfulness meditation series designed to reduce stress, ease anxiety, and build emotional clarity, as well as a meet-and-greet lunch with the Caledon OPP and CMHA Crisis Team to learn more about local services and supports.

 Hosted by the Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Dufferin in partnership with Age-Friendly Caledon and funded by the Government of Ontario.

 To register, visit caledon.ca/adult55, call 905-584-2272 x4106, or email adult55@caledon.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Freeman’s five-point performance powers ascendant Admirals to 7-6 win over Patriots

Caledon’s Lang-Freeman-Keeler line scores three goals in 77 secondsand finishes with 13 points By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals skated to a wildly-entertaining 7-6 victory over ...

Sports Hall of Fame announces latest inductees

By Brock Weir The Caledon Sport Hall of Fame will welcome nine new members in January, the Town announced on October 15. Those set to ...

Caledon holds Open House for potential Bolton South GO MTSA

Residents voice transit, density concerns  By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon held an open house for residents Tuesday night to ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...