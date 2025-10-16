Living Well: Mental Health & Aging in Place Workshops and Lunch & Learns for Adults 55+

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments
Caledon residents aged 55+ are invited to take part in a new series of free workshops and lunch-and-learn sessions focused on supporting mental health, resilience, and community connection.
Highlights include a 4-week mindfulness meditation series designed to reduce stress, ease anxiety, and build emotional clarity, as well as a meet-and-greet lunch with the Caledon OPP and CMHA Crisis Team to learn more about local services and supports.
Hosted by the Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Dufferin in partnership with Age-Friendly Caledon and funded by the Government of Ontario.
To register, visit caledon.ca/adult55, call 905-584-2272 x4106, or email adult55@caledon.ca.
