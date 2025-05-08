Lincoln Pools provides exceptional service to community while giving back

Lincoln Pools was founded by Bolton-raised Chris Hasmatali.

As an Electrical Engineer and active member of the Caledon Community, Chris was inspired to provide excellent service and give back to the local community through hard work, dedication, and unparalleled problem-solving and efficiency methods.

Lincoln Pools strives to give back to the community in many ways. One of their biggest efforts is demonstrated through their annual charity golf tournament, during which funds are raised to support the Hospital for Sick Children.

Lincoln Pools specializes in full, turn-key pool installations, landscape design, service, maintenance and repairs. They also provide free water testing for all of their customers, to supply advice for those who enjoy maintaining their own pools.

With over 15 years of experience in pool construction and maintenance, Lincoln Pools is proud to announce the addition of Hot Tubs and Swim Spa sales and service as well. Our retail location stocks all chemicals for both pool and hot tubs.

The staff at Lincoln Pools takes pride in their friendly, patient approach to all customers. Come by anytime to our location at 69 King St. West, Bolton or we can be reached by phone at 416-994-7079.

Hours: Mon. 10 am – 4 pm, Tues. to Fri. 10 am – 5 pm, Sat. 10 am – 2pm and Sunday closed.

