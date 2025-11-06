Legacy Golf Classic presents cheque of $82,650 to Caledon Agricultural Society

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Allan and Anne Thompson have announced that their Legacy Golf Classic has raised $110,200 net in their inaugural charity golf tournament.

Under the event design, each year a Major Grant Recipient is named, who will receive 75 percent of the event proceeds, to a maximum of $75,000, with the balance of those funds assigned to other recipients.

This year’s Major Grant Recipient was the Caledon Agricultural Society’s fundraising campaign for their new community centre on the Caledon Village Fairgrounds.

The proposed centre will enhance the community in numerous ways, and CAS must raise $3 million to bring it to life.

During the cheque presentation to CAS, Allan and Anne Thompson announced that no secondary recipient would be named this year to receive the $7,640 difference; instead, CAS is receiving the full 75 percent of net proceeds for a total grant of $82,650.

“For them it’s a groundbreaking, very large campaign and this was the first public kickoff for it, we wanted to put as much gas in their tank as we could,” says Anne.

Allan notes that both he and Anne have volunteered for a long time, building various relationships.

“It’s great we can use relationships to help better our community and we’re all greater for it.”

“If this can give the Caledon Agricultural Society’s ability to get them out of the starting blocks, which I think we have, it’s created a lot of awareness and I think there’s a lot more activity starting to happen for them and that’s what they sure needed.

“Hopefully we’ll get them there with next year’s tournament.”

CAS has already been named the Major Grant Recipient for next year’s Legacy Golf Tournament as well.

Anne notes Caledon has numerous needs and opportunities, but they firmly believe in giving this campaign a boost with a commitment to a second year for the project.

Earlier this year, CAS’s campaign received the 2025 annual disbursement from the Thompson’s fund as well.

Their venue, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, was not only a fantastic course for the event, but the people as well made it an amazing experience, says Anne.

“It takes a village to do anything,” she says. “We were really fortunate that some of those relationships, newer, long-standing friendships, business relationships, trusted us and believed in us and shared the vision.”

On top of this, she adds, she was pleased with how many agricultural families and agriculture-based businesses in Caledon stepped up to join them.

“There isn’t a lot of agriculture focus left here in Caledon that we can celebrate beyond the plowing match and the fairs so that was really exciting as well that it could bring together all of those relationships for us, we wanted people to have fun,” she says.

The two shared that plans are already underway for next year’s event, and that they’ve “set the bar high.”

“The Legacy Golf Classic is uniquely structured to provide both immediate funding opportunities for community grant recipients while also building a reliable, permanent funding source for the Caledon community.”

The remaining 25 percent of net proceeds will stay with the Allan and Anne Thompson Community Fund, established in 2022 through the Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation.

The fund deposits will remain and are pooled for investment purposes, and interest earned is used to support an annual grant to a charity.

To date, the Thompson Community Fund has issued annual disbursement proceeds to Bethell Hospice, Caledon Community Services, Volunteer MBC, and the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

“We wanted to create something that would create a difference in our community, but we also wanted to offer something that we didn’t see currently being offered right now,” says Anne.

The money stays within the community, and this allows for sustainability and longevity, the two explained.

“The community wins no matter what,” says Allan. “The community gets 100%.”

Ed Taccone, President of CAS, says that the Legacy Golf Classic has helped by “leaps and bounds.”

“I was kind of lost for words,” says Taccone.

He says not only that, but the tournament has brought forward a lot of interest, and they are seeing more and more donations come in.

Following the cheque presentation, Taccone shared that they even received an anonymous $1,000 donation.

“It certainly has spurred much needed interest,” he says.

As they continue to fundraise, Taccone shared that they look forward to having their lottery license approved for their tickets on the Kubota RTV, courtesy of Jeff Stewart.

He says this is something that has already garnered immense interest from the community.

Tickets will be available for $20 each, or three for $50, and sales will run until September – the same month in which the second annual Legacy Golf Classic will be held.

