La Casa di Riposo: Local author Glenn Carley publishing new book

March 13, 2025

Carley’s latest work is an honest, inspired look at caring for aging loved ones

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Glenn Carley’s latest book, “La Casa di Riposo: The House of Rest”, gives readers an honest look at what it’s like caring for an aging loved one with dementia.

La Casa di Riposo is a novella-in-verse filled with inspiration from Carley’s own life. It’s been in the works for many years; it evolved from stream-of-consciousness writing done after each visit with his father-in-law before his death.

“La Casa is a story of making a life and finding love where it was least expected to exist… and this is the resilience of all of us,” said Carley.

La Casa di Riposo, as a setting, can be viewed as a universal “long-term care” place, but Carley notes it too can be seen as the house of the heart.

Carley is a Bolton-based author who’s published a number of books for both children and adults; The Citizen has previously profiled his children’s book: The One About Stella: A Little Fish.

Inside his home studio, Carley writes with intentionality and draws inspiration from music. He writes with the primary goal of sharing his art with the world.

“For every book I’ve done, I’ll have a muse that’s a musician,” said Carley. “It just makes me feel creative.”

For La Casa di Riposo, Carley enlisted his nephew Michael Angelo Molinaro – a photographer – for the cover art. He said he loves Molinaro’s work and the fact he can showcase it through his book.

La Casa di Riposo’s main character is an old farmer who has to go into a long-term care facility.

“He doesn’t know what’s going to happen, he doesn’t want to go… we have to try to find out how to get him safe,” said Carley. “We go with him and we’re frightened… but you have to find a way.”

Carley said his book can bring up intense feelings, especially for someone who has gone through something similar in their life. But that can be said to be the point. He said finishing and publishing the book has been a therapeutic experience.

“It’s written very rawly… it’s not pretty to write some of this stuff,” said Carley.

Despite the hardships in the book, Carley notes it’s still ultimately about “unity and love and making friends that have similar experiences.”

La Casa di Riposo is being published through Rock’s Mills Press and will be available shortly after March Break.

