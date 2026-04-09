King Township hosts unveiling of Sports Hall of Fame Saturday

April 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Celebrate local athletic excellence by joining King Mayor Steve Pellegrini, members of Council and King Township, for the official unveiling of the Sports Hall of Fame exhibition taking place on Saturday, April 11 at Zancor Centre from 2 to 3 p.m.

This free community event includes remarks from dignitaries at 2:15 p.m. followed by a cake cutting, light refreshments and activities for children, including colouring pages.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Mike Kitchen and Jim Elder and hear a special message recorded by Rosie MacLennan.

The unveiling honours the inaugural class of inductees: Jim Elder, Mike Kitchen, Rosie MacLennan and Suzanne Morrow (Francis). Inductees will be presented with a jacket to mark the occasion, and the exhibition will feature a fresh new look that includes biography panels showcasing each of their stories.

In the spirit of celebrating athletic and community excellence, the first 50 people to join the event will get a free recreational pass which is valid for a single visit to a fitness or aquafitness class, public swim, skate, shinny hockey, drop-in sport, or the fitness facilities at Zancor Centre and Trisan Centre. View schedules at king.ca/DropInPrograms.

The inaugural inductees were introduced during the 2026 Mayor’s Cultural Gala, and with the official unveiling of the exhibition, their legacies will be cemented in King Township history – inspiring the next generation of local athletes.

Established in 2025 with the opening of Zancor Centre, the King Township Sports Hall of Fame highlights the rich sporting history of the local community and honours those who have made a lasting impact on their chosen sporting discipline in various capacities. New inductees will be welcomed biennially during the Mayor’s Cultural Gala, with their achievements celebrated through the Sports Hall of Fame exhibition.

James “Jim” Elder (Builder Award): Jim is one of Canada’s most accomplished equestrians, having competed in six Olympic Games between 1956 and 1984 and winning both gold and bronze medals for Canada. A key figure in elevating Canadian show jumping on the world stage, he was part of the legendary trio with James Day and Thomas Gayford that secured major international victories in the late 1960s and 1970s. Elder spent decades contributing to equestrian sport in King Township and the surrounding area, recognized locally as one of the region’s most notable Olympians. His legacy is cemented through numerous honours, including induction into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and his appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Mike Kitchen (Coach Award): Mike Kitchen is a Canadian former NHL defenceman and long-time coach. He began his hockey journey with the Schomberg Red Wings before advancing to Junior A and winning the 1975 Memorial Cup. He went on to play for the Colorado Rockies and New Jersey Devils before beginning a coaching career that included roles with the Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers, and the Chicago Blackhawks, where he helped win the 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cups. Known for his defensive expertise and leadership, Kitchen has coached in more than 2,400 NHL games, making him one of the league’s most experienced bench coaches.

Rosannagh “Rosie” MacLennan (Athlete Award): Born in King Township, Rosie MacLennan is a two-time Olympic trampoline champion and the first athlete in her sport to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016. She has also earned multiple World Championship titles and Pan American Games gold medals, making her one of Canada’s most successful gymnasts. Known for her high difficulty routines and exceptional consistency, MacLennan has represented Canada at four Olympic Games and served as Team Canada’s flag bearer at Rio 2016.

Suzanne Morrow (Francis) (Legacy Award): Suzanne Morrow (Francis) was a Canadian figure skater who won the bronze medal in pairs at the 1948 Winter Olympics alongside Wallace Diestelmeyer. The pair also made history at those Games by performing the first one handed death spiral in Olympic competition. In addition to her pairs success, she excelled in singles, placing 14th in 1948 and 6th in 1952 at the Winter Olympics. After retiring from competition, she became a prominent judge and official and, in 1988, was the first woman to take the Olympic Judge’s Oath at the Calgary Winter Games.

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