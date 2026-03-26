KIDNAPPING INVESTIGATION

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a kidnapping which took place in Caledon on Monday afternoon.

“On Monday, March 23, 2026, officers responded to a report of a kidnapping in the area of Maple Trail Road and Dougall Avenue, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The victim was walking on Maple Trail Road, when they were approached by two suspects who exited a vehicle. The victim was forced into the vehicle, which departed the area eastbound on Dougall Avenue from Maple Trail Road at approximately 3:35 p.m. The victim was located shortly after, suffering from minor injuries as a result.

“Suspect one is described as male, approximately 5’9”, wearing a black mask, hoodie, and pants, and black/white shoes. Suspect two is described as male, wearing a black mask, hoodie, pants, and shoes. The third suspect involved was the vehicle driver, who is described as wearing an orange high-visibility vest. The suspect vehicle is described as a grey Hyundai Santa Fe sports utility vehicle (SUV).”

At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated and targeted incident with no outstanding threat to public safety.

This investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU). Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

HOME INVASION

INVESTIGATION

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a home invasion which took place in Caledon early Friday morning.

“On March 20, 2026, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a residence on Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard, near Benadir Avenue, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “One individual inside the home was assaulted and property was taken. No life-threatening injuries were reported.”

Four suspects were observed leaving the area in a dark-coloured sports utility vehicle (SUV).

This investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU). Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

SHOOTING IN BOLTON

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a shooting incident in Bolton.

“On March 18, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Bambi Trail, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. The suspect vehicle, a white Kia sports utility vehicle (SUV), was observed leaving the area.

“The OPP urges the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the police.”

This investigation remains ongoing and is not believed to be extortion related. At this time, there is no threat to public safety and more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

FATAL COLLISION

One individual has been pronounced deceased following a head-on collision in East Garafraxa.

“On Thursday, March 19, 2026, at approximately 5:15 a.m., members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a collision involving two passenger vehicles on Caledon/East Garafraxa Townline,” say Police. “The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital with nonlifethreatening injuries.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT IN DUFFERIN

Members of the Dufferin OPP, in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), recently conducted a targeted traffic enforcement initiative focused on commercial motor vehicle compliance and road safety.

“During the initiative, officers conducted a total of 30 inspections, including both Level 1 and Level 2 commercial vehicle inspections. As a result, six vehicles were found to be unsafe and were placed out of service due to significant mechanical or safety-related deficiencies,” say Police. “Officers also issued 14 Provincial Offence Notices for various violations identified throughout the enforcement period.”

In addition, six Approved Screening Device (ASD) tests were administered to drivers, all of which resulted in zero blood alcohol concentration readings.

“The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety of Ontario’s roadways through proactive enforcement and continued collaboration with its policing partners. This joint initiative with the Ministry of Transportation contributed to increased compliance and enhanced road safety for all road users.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP remain dedicated to public safety through proactive and innovative policing in partnership with the communities they serve.”

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report non-emergency information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

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