Junior A Northmen continue to storm through the season

July 6, 2023

Undefeated after 18 games

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen continue dominating the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League, going undefeated after 18 games this season.

That places the Northmen well into first place with 36 points, 12 points ahead of the second-place Burlington Blaze.

That is quite an outstanding accomplishment in a league with 11 teams.

For their last game, the Northmen were up against the Six Nations Arrows on Arrows’ home turf on Monday, July 3.

Six Nations opened the scoring for the night, but it was a tie game when Koleton Marquis put the Northmen on the scoreboard just two and a half minutes later.

Liam Matthews scored with 4:25 left on the clock to give the Northmen a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.

Matthews scored again early in the second period.

Six Nations tied the game with two quick goals.

From there, the Northmen unloaded in the Six Nations goalie scoring seven more second-period goalies to take a 10-4 lead going into the third period.

Second-period Northmen goals came from Jamesson Bucktooth, Kaleb Benedict, Joey Spallina for two, Trey Deere, Koleton Marquis, and Aiden Long.

The Northmen kept up the pressure in the third period, outscoring the Arrows 5-3 for a 15-7 win – their 18th of the season.

Third-period Northmen goals came from Cohen Jennings, Kaleb Benedict for three, and James Bucktooth.

The Northmen can’t be caught and have clinched the League title for the regular season before heading into the playoffs.

Orangeville has three games left on the regular season schedule.

They will be in Kitchener-Waterloo for a road game on July 5.

The Northmen will return to Tony Rose Arena for a home game against the Brampton Excelsiors on July 7.

In the OJLL standings, the first-place Northmen are followed by the Burlington Blaze in second, the Oakville Buzz in third place, the Mimico Mountaineers, and the Toronto Beaches.

The July 7 game will get underway at 8:00 p.m.

