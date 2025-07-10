Current & Past Articles » Entertainment

It’s a Holly, jolly idea: Orangeville Citizen launches inaugural Christmas market

July 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Organizers accepting vendor applications

for two-day event at Orangeville Fairgrounds Event Centre

The Orangeville Citizen is proud to announce HollyFest, a two-day indoor artisan Christmas market taking place on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Orangeville Agricultural Society (OAS) Event Centre. 

The event is a curated shopping experience featuring handcrafted goods, a sip-n-savour area, live holiday entertainment, and an upscale festive atmosphere. And of course, a special guest in a red suit will make the journey from the North Pole.

“Following the successful launch of Our Routes magazine (a quarterly lifestyle magazine published by the Orangeville and Caledon Citizen), in 2024, we’re excited to introduce another initiative with the same quality and enthusiasm,” said Doug Rowe, general manager of the Orangeville Citizen and show director of HollyFest. “We’re confident this event will become a seasonal favourite.”

Vendor Applications Now Open

HollyFest is accepting applications from vendors. 

Interested artisans can apply by emailing: shows@lpcmedia.ca 

Or visit: bit.ly/45F0h3Y

The application deadline is August 29, with early acceptance notifications sent out to applicants who apply before July 25.

Vendor selection will not follow a first-come, first-served model. Preference will be given to applicants offering handmade products, and selection will be based on originality to ensure a thoughtfully curated marketplace with minimal product overlap. All booths will be professionally draped for a polished and cohesive presentation.

Marketing and Promotional Support

Vendors accepted into HollyFest will benefit from extensive promotion within the Citizen’s network of newspapers, which collectively reach over 78,000 homes weekly. Each vendor will also receive a complimentary business card-sized ad in the special HollyFest preview section of the newspaper.

Additionally, the event will be supported by a comprehensive promotional campaign, including social media integration, radio advertising, billboards, and road signage, providing vendors with outstanding exposure throughout the region.

“As your local community newspaper, we’re committed to supporting small businesses, promoting shop local and showcasing the incredible talent of artisans throughout Dufferin County and the Greater Toronto Area,” said Janine Taylor, HollyFest Event Manager.

“We’re excited to bring this festive celebration to Orangeville,” said Taylor. “Our goal is to create an annual tradition that the community and visitors alike will look forward to each holiday season.”

The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 22, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 23.

To stay up to date with event news, follow “Orangeville HollyFest” on Facebook and Instagram.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...

Caledon students see success with book drive

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Caledon students have organized a book drive to share the joy of reading with students in Cape ...

Humberview’s robotics team goes undefeated at first tournament of the year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is home to the country’s best high school robotics team. After a commanding 17-0 performance at a ...

Close 2 Home Caledon: Local women start new non-profit to provide housing for individuals with diverse needs

Housing options for those with diverse needs are very limited in Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With a goal of providing housing ...

Forster’s Book Garden closing after 26 years

Farewell social to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A beloved Bolton ...

Caledon to celebrate 100 years of firefighting services this year

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town is planning to celebrate its proud history of firefighting this year.  Mayor Annette Groves said firefighting ...

Caledon Chamber of Commerce to host debate for provincial election candidates

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents looking to learn about candidates in the upcoming provincial election may want to attend an upcoming ...