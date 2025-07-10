It’s a Holly, jolly idea: Orangeville Citizen launches inaugural Christmas market

July 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

Organizers accepting vendor applications

for two-day event at Orangeville Fairgrounds Event Centre

The Orangeville Citizen is proud to announce HollyFest, a two-day indoor artisan Christmas market taking place on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Orangeville Agricultural Society (OAS) Event Centre.

The event is a curated shopping experience featuring handcrafted goods, a sip-n-savour area, live holiday entertainment, and an upscale festive atmosphere. And of course, a special guest in a red suit will make the journey from the North Pole.

“Following the successful launch of Our Routes magazine (a quarterly lifestyle magazine published by the Orangeville and Caledon Citizen), in 2024, we’re excited to introduce another initiative with the same quality and enthusiasm,” said Doug Rowe, general manager of the Orangeville Citizen and show director of HollyFest. “We’re confident this event will become a seasonal favourite.”

Vendor Applications Now Open

HollyFest is accepting applications from vendors.

Interested artisans can apply by emailing: shows@lpcmedia.ca

Or visit: bit.ly/45F0h3Y

The application deadline is August 29, with early acceptance notifications sent out to applicants who apply before July 25.

Vendor selection will not follow a first-come, first-served model. Preference will be given to applicants offering handmade products, and selection will be based on originality to ensure a thoughtfully curated marketplace with minimal product overlap. All booths will be professionally draped for a polished and cohesive presentation.

Marketing and Promotional Support

Vendors accepted into HollyFest will benefit from extensive promotion within the Citizen’s network of newspapers, which collectively reach over 78,000 homes weekly. Each vendor will also receive a complimentary business card-sized ad in the special HollyFest preview section of the newspaper.

Additionally, the event will be supported by a comprehensive promotional campaign, including social media integration, radio advertising, billboards, and road signage, providing vendors with outstanding exposure throughout the region.

“As your local community newspaper, we’re committed to supporting small businesses, promoting shop local and showcasing the incredible talent of artisans throughout Dufferin County and the Greater Toronto Area,” said Janine Taylor, HollyFest Event Manager.

“We’re excited to bring this festive celebration to Orangeville,” said Taylor. “Our goal is to create an annual tradition that the community and visitors alike will look forward to each holiday season.”

The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 22, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 23.

To stay up to date with event news, follow “Orangeville HollyFest” on Facebook and Instagram.

Readers Comments (0)