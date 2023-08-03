Inaugural Cassie’s Place charity golf tournament sells out

Organizers plan to make tournament an annual event

By Zachary Roman

A local non-profit is looking forward to its inaugural fundraising golf tournament next week.

Cassie’s Place, a home away from home for individuals with differing abilities, is hosting a charity golf tournament on August 8 at Glen Eagle Golf Club in Bolton.

Joe Sassine, a volunteer with Cassie’s Place, said all those who registered for the tournament are making a positive impact on the lives of their fellow community members. He explained that originally he was hoping to have 72 golfers sign up, but that support has been overwhelming and there are now over 125 golfers registered: a sold-out event.

“It’s going to be huge… the Mayor is coming too,” said Sassine. “Glen Eagle has been very helpful for us… we got good sponsors for the tournament.”

Sassine said he’s very proud of the all-volunteer team from Cassie’s Place that set up the tournament.

“They did an excellent job,” said Sassine. “So many people signed up; I’m humbled to say the least.”

The tournament is planned to be a yearly event and something Sassine hopes to grow each year.

Cassie’s Place was founded in 2019 by Victoria Street, who named it after her daughter Cassandra. It’s a place that offers a wide variety of programs for individuals with disabilities such as summer programs, day camps, a bowling league and online activities.

Over 20 individuals attend its day program, which is located at a home in Southfields Village.

Cassie’s Place is fundraising in the hopes it can one day purchase a permanent location for its day program, as well as a vehicle for transportation to day trips.

Sassine said Cassie’s place is somewhere that everyone can feel safe, be treated equally, and be involved.

Those interested in learning more about Cassie’s Place or getting involved with next year’s golf tournament can visit cassiesplace.ca.

