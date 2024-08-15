Current & Past Articles » General News

In Good Spirits, Taste of Orangeville features best craft beverages, local food the region has to offer

August 15, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A celebration of local craft beverages and food is returning to downtown Orangeville this weekend.

In Good Spirits and Taste of Orangeville are returning, with countless local restaurants and craft beverage companies taking over Mill St. on Friday and Saturday. 

The fun begins with In Good Spirits, a 19+ craft beverage tasting event, now in its second year, to be held under the Taste of Orangeville tent on Mill St. from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 16.

The event will feature live music and provide attendees with many opportunities to sample a variety of beverages.

“The craft beverage industry is booming, and Orangeville is surrounded by talented small batch, craft beer, cider, wine, mead and spirits makers and shakers dedicated to making delicious drinks,” said a press release from the OBIA, the organization hosting the event.

A total of 14 craft beverage makers will attend In Good Spirits and share their stories. They include Adamo Estate Winery, Beattie’s Distillery, Ernest Cidery, Headwaters Beverage Company, Heretic Spirits, Hockley Valley Brewing, Mochaberry Coffee & Co., Mono Centre Brewery, Murphy’s Law Distillery, Ontario Honey Creations, Revival 1863, Roost Winery, Soulyve Catering & Events, Taphouse Craft Beer + Kitchen and Zero Bar.

Caledon Tourism will also be in attendance representing some of Caledon’s cideries and breweries, such as Pommies, Spirit Tree, Caledon Hills, Sonnen Hill and Good Lot.

“The evening includes live music, mixology demos, live painting, Downtown Dollar door prizes, and light appetizers, courtesy of our premier event sponsor, Soulyve Catering & Events,” said the OBIA’s press release.

Tickets are $35 and provide attendees with 18 tasting tickets and light appetizers.

Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available at the event.

The best in local food is returning to Taste of Orangeville on Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Held under the big tent on Mill St., the event will provide attendees with samples of delicious food from Orangeville’s top restaurants and food creators, all the while enjoying great live music and a friendly atmosphere.

The event is free to attend but tasting tickets are $1 each.

Participating restaurants include Barley Vine Rail Co., Bluebird Cafe & Grill, Cafetown, The Craft Pizza Bar & Italian Kitchen, Coriander Kitchen, Greystones Restaurant, Mochaberry Coffee Co., Mill Creek Pub, RJ’s Taste of Asia, Son of a Chef, Soulyve Catering & Events, Taphouse Craft Beer + Kitchen, Thistle & Rose Pub, and Wicked Shortbread.

Alison Scheel, executive director of the OBIA, noted the importance of hosting both of this weekend’s events.

“By hosting engaging events such as Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits, we champion local food and beverage businesses, encouraging residents to eat and shop locally,” said Scheel. “This not only supports the small businesses that are the backbone of our economy but also strengthens our community. These businesses employ our neighbors and contribute to local charities and causes. When you spend money at a local business, those dollars stay within our community, helping it thrive.”

Scheel said she’d encourage people to shop the stores along Broadway after Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits

To purchase tickets or learn more about both events, visit downtownorangeville.ca.



         

