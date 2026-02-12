‘Ice Angel’ Returns to the Palgrave community in time for Family Day

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

“Ice Angel,” also known as Palgrave community member Ken Hunt, has adorned his wings yet again this snowy season as he forges new rinks for his local community.

For over 20 years, Hunt had turned Palgrave Pond into a fully functional ice rink for the community to enjoy their favourite pastimes, from skating to hockey.

He went to bed every night after flooding the rink, and got back up every morning and headed back to it, ensuring conditions were perfect for those eagerly awaiting.

Even bringing benches, nets, pucks, and more, making it a home for all winter lovers.

Two years ago, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, which owns Palgrave Pond, closed it for safety reasons.

Devastated, Hunt wanted to bring something back to the community, at least close to the magic of the original pond.

This season, he’s hoping to do so.

If you’ve been up at 6:30 in the morning or heading home from work into the late hours of the night, you may have spotted Hunt at the previous location, Palgrave Rotary Park (17357 Highway 50, Palgrave)

With the support of many, he’s been able to get rinks up and running for the community since Jan. 31 at a new location – Palgrave Park (17255 Mt. Hope Rd.).

“It wasn’t fair to the kids to not have anything,” says Hunt.

From 6:30 a.m. every day to 9 a.m., Hunt spends his time flooding and clearing the community rinks at Palgrave Park, then heads to work at 10 a.m. Once he gets home from work, he spends from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. doing the same thing all over again.

Hunt explains he’s been trying to get the rinks up and running since November, and finally, he was given the opportunity as he is now allowed to take water for the rinks from the nearby Regional filling station.

In 2025, the Town of Caledon announced that, due to the closure of Palgrave Pond, a new outdoor skating facility was to be constructed within Palgrave Park.

In the initial notice for construction, it was stated that the skating rink was to be completed for use this winter, but it was not yet operational.

And so, Hunt felt it was only fair to help bring it back to the community.

“Everybody jumped on board to get it going,” says Hunt, adding that everyone from Council members to firefighters helped him clear off the ice.

When asked why he works so hard to bring these rinks to the community, Hunt says, “It’s for the kids.”

Right now, his mind is on the next holiday, Family Day, as he hopes to have two rinks up and running for the big day.

He’s already hung up a bucket of pucks and put out skating aids for those learning.

“I think on Family Day, everybody will be planning to come out. I’m hoping so,” says Hunt, adding that he worries the rinks won’t get the crowds Palgrave Pond used to, as the new location isn’t as central.

The Caledon Rotary Club, formerly Palgrave Rotary, has been a longtime supporter of Hunt and his efforts.

After 26 years of service, they decided to support him in a big way, hoping to take a little weight off his shoulders.

Hunt says the club donated him a vehicle equipped with a snow plow blade to make snow clearing a little easier.

For Hunt, that meant also making everyone’s lives a little easier.

“It came in handy as I do this, and also the seniors’ driveways down our street,” he laughs.

He thanks the club and the community for supporting him, especially his “right-hand man,” Shawn Williamson, who Hunt says has been helping for the last six years to flood and clear the snow off the rinks.

Regional Councillor Mario Russo says that at Council last year, they quickly pivoted to approve the new skating rink, as they knew the community was dealing with the loss of Palgrave Pond.

Unfortunately, due to delays and extreme weather conditions, the project has been delayed by a few months.

“Fortunately, we still have the ‘Ice Angel,’” says Russo.

He says that Hunt and residents approached him and others, asking for assistance to flood the diamonds at Palgrave Park.

Russo explains that, with Town staff implementing equity policies and not allowing Town resources to be used for these volunteer-based projects, they helped where they could and provided a pathway for volunteers wishing to take on this skating pad initiative.

Along with Town staff and Regional staff, he says they gave Hunt some necessary tools, including the water access to the Regional filling station adjacent to the park, snow clearing of the parking lot leading to the diamonds, porta potties and more, but the rest, Russo says, “is on the shoulders of our beloved ‘Ice Angel.’”

“Ken almost single-handedly, maybe with some help from Shawn and other volunteers, took the bull by the horns and created two amazing ice pads for our community,” he says.

“Volunteers like him are a blessing, and I so very much thank him and am honoured to have assisted in a tiny way. I learned quickly, get out of the way and let Ken do his thing!”

