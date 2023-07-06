Hundreds come out to enjoy Canada Day activities at C3 James Dick Quarry

Swimming races, giant aquafit class and live music all part of day at the quarry

By Zachary Roman

There are many ways to celebrate Canada Day, and well over 250 people chose to spend it with friends, family, and fellow athletes this year.

On July 1, the C3 Canadian Cross Training Club hosted two swim races and a record-attempt aquafit class at the C3 James Dick Quarry in Caledon Village.

The swim races began at 9:30 a.m. and there were two different races athletes could compete in: the one-kilometre race and the 3.6-kilometre perimeter swim race.

Barrie Shepley, Head Coach of the C3 Canadian Cross Training Club, explained C3 has been putting on events at the quarry for over 15 years. Over time, he said people expressed a desire to swim around the entire perimeter of the quarry, and that’s where the idea for the perimeter races came from. In the past, some people have even completed three full laps of the quarry for an over-10-kilometre swim.

Bob Knuckey, a 75-year-old triathlete who’s been training since he was 15 has run marathons all over the world and has won at the World Ironman Championships. As part of his training for an upcoming Ironman in France, Knuckey competed in the 3.6-kilometre race on Canada Day.

An Ironman consists of a four-kilometer swim, 180-kilometer bike ride, and a full marathon done one after the other.

The giant aquafit class began at 11:30 and was led by Jessey The Elf, a highly-decorated athlete who loves Christmas and bringing joy to people so much he legally changed his last name to The Elf.

Shepley said Jessey’s energy is amazing and that he always gets people smiling and engaged in his classes.

“He’s an incredibly uplifting guy, we always have fun,” said Shepley.

In 2022, Jessey and C3 members set a world record for the largest aquafit class to ever be held. While they didn’t quite beat their own record this year, it was still a very impressive showing with 250 people participating in the class. It was the biggest class held in Canada this year and the third largest to ever be held in the world.

“It was a full day of something for everybody,” said Shepley, explaining there was live music, people playing beach volleyball, jogging, paddleboarding and more. “It was a perfect day… lots of people out enjoying themselves.”

Shepley said it’s pretty cool to hear live music while you’re out on the water, as the sound carries really well.

Shepley said C3’s goal is to be an incredibly inspiring place for people to pursue their fitness goals — and have fun doing it. He said everyone’s inspired by different things, some preferring team sports like beach volleyball and others tackling solo accomplishments like training for a triathlon. Everyone from beginners to Olympic athletes have trained at C3.

“You feed into what people are excited about,” said Shepley. “What’s going to get you to come out two, three, four times a week?”

He said it’s pretty amazing to see what has been made out of what used to be a giant hole in the ground.

C3 is a non-profit and invests any fees right back into programs and materials for athletes and members. It also runs various charity events and school programs.

“That’s one of the reasons we’ve had such success… we keep reinvesting anything that we have back into helping young athletes,” said Shepley.

Those interested in learning more about C3 can visit c3online.ca or check out the action in person at 18119 Hurontario St.

