Humberview Huskies’ Daniel Chmura commits to Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks football scholarship

March 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Daniel Chmura entered the Humberview Secondary School Library on Wednesday afternoon amid hearty applause from his blue-hoodied football teammates.

After shaking hands with dozens of Huskies, the guest of honor took his place at the Head Table which included Athletic Director and Senior Football Head Coach Adrian Piscitelli, Huskies’ Football Coach and Humberview Grad Michael Esposito, and Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Ron VanMoerkerke.

The Grade 12 student—referred to as “the most feared Defensive End in ROPSSAA”—signed a scholarship to study Business at Wilfrid Laurier University and play football for the Golden Hawks.

Chmura was one of the catalysts of his fledgling football club’s rise in fortunes in 2025.

The #3-ranked Huskies finished 3-3 after the regular season, and the squad’s success culminated in a 42-34 upset of #2-ranked Cardinal Ambrozic CSS in the ROPSSAA Tier 2 semifinals on November 14, prior to a tough 50-14 loss to Lorne Park in the Regional Final championship.

The defensive star spoke glowingly of his teammates and coaches in his short address and reflected fondly in a post-ceremony interview about the best part of committing to the WLU Golden Hawks.

“It just proved that all my hard work paid off. I’ve put in 5-6 days a week of workouts for the last two years to get stronger. My fears about coming back for a fifth year to high school disappeared when I committed to the Golden Hawks. Playing here this Fall really opened a lot of doors for me.”

He expressed what he’s looking forward to the most about attending Wilfrid Laurier: “To live on my own—to be able to compete against the best of the best in Canadian university football. I have to go and compete for a spot as a freshman, but I really like competition.”

When asked why he chose Laurier, Chmura delineated his academic goals when he arrives at the Waterloo, ON, campus in September.

“I want to earn a BBA—Bachelor of Business Administration. They have a really good Business program so I’ll need to manage my time to balance athletics and academics.”

Chmura’s gridiron goal in his first year with the OUA powerhouse Golden Hawks “is to dress. It’s almost impossible to start so I want to find a way to help the team as much as I can by getting on the Special Teams and be the best version of myself.”

The forward-looking Chmura was the best version of himself in his most memorable moment of the 2025 high school football season:

“When we were in the semifinals game in triple OT. As Defensive End, on the second-last play of the game, I got the sack. On the last play of the game, I was able to pressure the [Ambrozic CSS] quarterback that led to a pick that won us the game.”

Among the dignitaries attending the celebration and culmination of Chmura’s five-year football career at Humberview was Wards 4, 5, and 6 Regional Councillor Mario Russo.

The long-time ardent advocate of youth sports in Caledon presented a certificate of achievement from the Town and applauded Chmura’s on-field and off-field achievements.

“Daniel, congratulations to you and your family. We really are so proud of your achievements and the sacrifices you’ve made. You’ll be representing the entire Town of Caledon at Laurier. Go Huskies! Go Hawks!”

Veteran Humberview Quarterback Ian McCausland offered some personal and appreciative insights into Chmura as a teammate.

“First of all, I go all the way back with Daniel when we both started. He showed us about the importance of dedication and he always built people up. He inspired me and I think he’s going to be a big asset to Laurier. In many ways, Daniel is responsible for my signing next week with Guelph.”

Athletic Director and Emcee Piscitelli acknowledged McCausland’s imminent signing with the Gryphons and added that Chmura represented “The End of an Era” at Humberview.

“Daniel is the last of the post-COVID players.”

The Huskies’ Head Coach offered his thanks to “Michael Esposito—a grad of Humberview—who began coaching with us in 2021 and has helped me build this football team.”

Piscitelli also thanked “Principal John Colton who has supported us as we grew the football program” and “The Town of Caledon for supporting our Friday Night Lights game and for Councillor Russo for attending today’s ceremony.”

The amiable AD praised the legendary career of Golden Hawks Coach VanMoerkerke:

“We are in the presence of greatness—the most highly-respected university football coach in Canada. He’s committed to his school and his players. He also cares deeply about the development of high school football coaches and athletes. He helped us build the foundation of the Huskies football program. I have stolen from you and emulated you.”

In the climactic address of the ceremony, Piscitelli lavished praise on Chmura: “Daniel, you’ve led by example and you’ve been afraid of nothing.”

“You’ve always demanded the best of yourself. I encourage all players to follow Daniel’s example. Daniel evolved into our leader and we saw a tremendous step forward this year for the team and Daniel after a disappointing Grade 12 season.”

Piscitelli charmed the audience with his anecdotes—Freudian slips and all. He described Chmura’s transformation over the Summer prior to the 2025 season: “He became the extension of our coaching staff. He led with reassuring courage. His hard work and dedication was inspirational, but he also created fear as he literally knocked opposing quarterbacks’ helmets off their heads. Now, he’s ready for the best university football program in the country.”

One of the leaders of that program closed off the ceremony when Ron VanMoerkerke, the veteran Defensive Coordinator, Associate Head Coach, and Defensive Line Coach of the OUA Laurier Golden Hawks, took centre stage and praised the value of football programs and Chmura’s readiness for university football.

“When you have a football program, you are building up the school and the community. It’s a pleasure to be here to see the football program’s improvements. Like many programs, Laurier football is not all about facilities—many other schools have better ones. What we do is recruit hard-working players who want to play WLU football. I know that Daniel will progress at the University level. It’s hard not to get a little emotional about days like this. I get to work with the best of the best and we are thrilled to add Daniel to our team.”

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