Humber Valley Heritage Trail Association inviting public to AGM

April 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local non-profit’s annual general meeting will feature an interesting talk from a guest speaker and Caledon residents are invited to attend. 

The Humber Valley Heritage Trail Association (HVHTA) will host its annual general meeting on April 9 at Rotary Place in Bolton (7 Rotarian Way). 

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m.

Rebecca Kolarich, Water Program Manager for the non-profit Environmental Defence, will deliver a talk called “Concrete Consequences”. 

According to Dan O’Reilly of the HVHTA, the talk addresses the impact of infrastructure projects like the planned Highway 413 on aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.

The HVHTA, according to its website, is a group of enthusiastic volunteers who have accepted the responsibility for developing and maintaining a pedestrian trail through the Humber River Valley from the Trans Canada Trail on Humber Station Road near Albion Hills Conservation Area in the Town of Caledon, through Bolton, to Binder Twine Park in Kleinburg in the City of Vaughan.

Environmental Defence, according to its website, is a Canadian environmental advocacy organization that works with government, industry and individuals to defend clean water, a safe climate and healthy communities.

The upcoming HVHTA annual general meeting will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the association. 

In the fall of 1994, a group of Bolton area residents began discussions with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority about creating a trail and began scouting a potential route.

O’Reilly explained that plans were then made to hold a public meeting at Humberview Secondary School where many members of the public attended to show their support for the idea.

One attendee was John Doughty, who became the first trail maintenance director of the HVHTA.

With the help of a number of committed volunteers, Doughty started construction of the trail in late 1995 and by the end of 1996, most of it was in place. 

To learn more about the HVHTA, interested parties can visit humbertrail.org. For any inquiries, emails can be sent to [email protected].



         

