HOMICIDE CHARGES

November 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

Two individuals have been arrested and one is wanted in connection with a 2020 attempted murder in Vaughan and a 2021 homicide in Bolton.

“On Thursday, November 12, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., York Regional Police (YRP) responded to a shooting on Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan,” say Police. “One victim was identified and transported to hospital for treatment.

“On Monday, January 18, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a shooting on Harvest Moon Drive, Bolton, in the Town of Caledon. It was reported that two individuals entered a residence and shot two occupants inside the home, one of whom was the victim of the November 2020 incident in Vaughan. Officers located the other occupant, 65-year-old Giovanni Costa of Bolton, deceased at the scene.”

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Christopher Brown, 28, of Barrie, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:

Attempt murder, s. 239(1)(a);

Conspiracy to commit murder, s. 465(1)(a);

Discharge firearm with intent, s. 244;

Possession of firearms contrary to prohibition order, s. 117.01(1).

The charges have not been proven.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Neheniah Tirfe, 25, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with the following CC offences:

First degree murder, s. 235(1);

Attempt murder, s. 239(1)(a).

The charges have not been proven.

Both of the accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

As part of the ongoing investigation, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, a province-wide warrant was issued for Waheed Barakziye, 48, of London, ON, who has been charged with the following CC offences:

First degree murder, s. 235(1);

Attempt murder, s. 239(1)(a) – two counts;

Conspiracy to commit murder, s. 465(1)(a).

The charges have not been proven.

“Members of the public are urged not to approach this individual. If seen, please contact police immediately. While the first incident was initially investigated by YRP, both incidents are now being investigated by the Caledon OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

“The Government of the Province of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Giovanni Costa.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

“While these arrests and charges mark a significant step forward, the investigation remains ongoing and we continue to pursue additional suspects,” said OPP Detective Inspector Steven Martell. “We urge anyone with information, especially if you recognize the wanted individual, to contact police immediately.”

SCHOOL THREAT INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a threats incident at Mayfield Secondary School.

“On November 18, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m., officers received a report of a threat directed toward Mayfield Secondary School,” say Police. “Out of caution, Mayfield Secondary School and James Grieve Public School was placed into a hold and secure, which has since been lifted.

“Investigators determined the source of the threat and have placed one youth in custody. The identity of the youth remains protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).”

The OPP takes all public threats seriously and provides resources necessary to assess and respond to such threats. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

CARJACKING INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a carjacking on Tuesday evening.

“On November 11, 2025, just before 6:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a carjacking in the area of Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The investigation revealed that while the victim was returning to their parked vehicle, they were approached by three suspects, one of whom was brandishing a handgun. The suspects proceeded to forcibly remove the victim from their vehicle and flee the area in the victim’s vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident. Shortly after, investigators located the stolen vehicle abandoned near to the incident location.

“Investigators discovered the three suspects arrived at the scene in a black Honda CR-V, which was last seen traveling in a reckless manner southbound on Highway 50. The suspects were described as Black males, mid-20’s, wearing black clothing and black face coverings.”

This investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU). Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122, referencing investigation number E251528711. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

STOP FOR SCHOOL BUSES

The Central Region Headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding all motorists of the critical importance of stopping for school buses when their overhead red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers must stop at least 20 metres away from a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and stop arm activated. Failing to do so is not only illegal but puts children’s lives at risk. This applies to drivers approaching from both directions unless the roadway is divided by a median.

Penalties for failing to stop for a school bus include:

First offence: Fine of $400 to $2,000, six demerit points, and a significant increase in insurance premiums;

Subsequent offences: Fine of $1,000 to $4,000, six demerit points, and possible jail time up to six months;

Vehicle owners can also be charged if their vehicle is involved, even if they were not driving at the time.

Safety Tips for Drivers:

Stop when school bus lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended. It’s the law;

Stay alert in school zones and residential areas where children may be walking or biking;

Watch for children crossing roads and walking to school, especially during peak times (7-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.);

Put your phone away. Don’t drive distracted! Distractions can cost lives.

The OPP urges the public to report any incidents of vehicles failing to stop for school buses by calling 9-1-1 and providing the vehicle description, license plate number, location, and time of the incident. If reporting after-the-fact, members of the public can also contact the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Readers Comments (0)