HOME INVASION INVESTIGATIONS

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating home invasions which recently took place in Caledon.

“On September 22, 2026, at approximately 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery involving three suspects at a residence on Cirrus Crescent, near Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Two residents inside the home were assaulted and property was taken. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

“On September 26, 2026, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery involving three suspects at a residence on Vinewood Road, near Dougall Avenue, in the Town of Caledon. One resident inside the home was assaulted and property was taken. No life-threatening injuries were reported.”

This investigations are ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU).

Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence number E261379318 for the first instance, and E261397809 for the second.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

DRUG CHARGES



Members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual following a recent warrant execution.

“During the summer of 2026, the Caledon CSCU entered into a drug investigation regarding the alleged cultivation of Opium,” say Police. “With the assistance of Muskoka CSCU, a search warrant was executed upon a residence in the Town of Caledon.

“Officers seized approximately 666 grams of Opium, 184 grams of dried Opium pods and seeds, one gram of Methamphetamine, and one gram of Heroin.”

As a result of the investigation, Iqbal Bhangu, 35, of Caledon, was charged with:

Production of a Schedule I substance – Opium;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Heroin;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, you can report it to Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

INVESTIGATION

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), have charged eight individuals and seized illicit drugs following a drug trafficking investigation in Dufferin County.

“Dufferin CSCU conducted an extensive investigation beginning in April of 2026 into the trafficking of controlled substances within Dufferin County,” say Police. “As a result of the investigation, six locations in East Garafraxa, Amaranth, Orangeville, Etobicoke and Innisfil were identified as being involved in the trafficking of suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

“On September 11, 2026, members of the Dufferin CSCU, assisted by the Caledon, Muskoka, Collingwood and Nottawasaga CSCUs, executed three Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants at the identified locations.

“On September 29, 2026, members of the Dufferin CSCU, assisted by the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), arrested a male at a residence in Etobicoke. Officers subsequently executed three more Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants at locations in Etobicoke and Innisfil. During the execution of those warrants, two other individuals were also arrested.”

As a result of these warrants, police seized:

Approximately 2,182 grams of suspected cocaine;

Approximately 624 grams of suspected fentanyl;

Approximately 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

51 hydromorphone tablets;

13 oxycodone tablets;

Three opioid pills;

Approximately 39 grams of an unknown white powder;

Approximately $64,510 in Canadian currency;

Drug trafficking paraphernalia, including scales and packaging materials;

Large quantities of additional unknown white powders pending analysis;

A Denali .380 calibre handgun;

Ammunition of various calibres;

A hydraulic cocaine press;

Packaging materials, vacuum sealers, and digital scales consistent with drug trafficking

Cellular devices;

Multiple luxury bags, watches, and pieces of jewelry believed to be proceeds of crime.

As a result of this lengthy investigation:

Krista Johnston, a 46-year-old female from of East Garafraxa, has been charged with:

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine);

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine);

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl).

The charges have not been proven.

Meghan Macdonald, a 48-year-old female of Amaranth, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl).

The charge has not been proven.

Wynter Anderson, a 43-year-old female of Brampton, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl);

Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

The charges have not been proven.

Tom Winstanley, a 40-year-old male, of Orangeville, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Opioid Other Than Heroin).

The charge has not been proven.

Steven Gallagher, a 44-year-old male, of No Fixed Address, has been charged with:

Failure to Comply with a Release Order (two counts).

The charges have not been proven.

Ryan Oneil Douglas, a 39-year-old male, of Innisfil, has been charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine;

Trafficking in fentanyl;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine (three counts);

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl (two counts);

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine;

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm;

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two counts);

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose;

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000;

Fail to comply with a release order (twelve counts);

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited (four counts).

The charges have not been proven.

Shante Miller, a 34-year-old female of Etobicoke, has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm;

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two counts);

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose;

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The charges have not been proven.

The last individual’s identity cannot be released as it is protected by a court-ordered publication ban. The publication ban was issued to protect the person covered by the order and remains in effect.

An individual has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine;

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.cstip.ca.

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