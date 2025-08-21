Heart of Caledon 2025 Soccer Tournament Champions

August 21, 2025 · 0 Comments
By Jim Stewart
Congratulations to two local soccer teams—the U14 Caledon Girls squad and the U17 Caledon Boys squad—for capturing gold at the second annual Heart of Caledon tournament on the weekend.
The ten divisional champions of the seventy-six team 2025 Heart of Caledon Tournament—hosted by the Caledon Soccer Club—were:
U13 Boys: Barrie
U13 Girls: Barrie
U14 Boys: FDFC
U14 Girls: Caledon
U15 Boys: Paris
U15 Girls: Kitchener
U16 Boys: Puslinch
U16 Girls: Aurora
U17 Boys: Caledon
Mens: Hounds FC
