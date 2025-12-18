Current & Past Articles » General News

Headwaters British Car Club decorates and donates this Christmas Season

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Each year, members of the Headwaters British Car Club (HBCC) enjoy a holiday tradition of getting together and decorating their Christmas tree in President Ed Taccone’s garage.

Every member brings their own ornament and spends the afternoon enjoying holiday cheer while hanging their own decorations on the shared tree.

But this tree is a little different from the ones you may have in your home. On the HBCC’s tree, instead of bells and whistles, you’ll find wrenches, spark plugs, and zip ties.

Taccone says oftentimes when hanging his ornaments, another member will tell him, “I’ve been looking for a wrench like that!”

Taccone previously served as the club’s president from 2017 to 2020, and is now the incoming President yet again.

Since he joined the club himself in 2014, he has started and continues to hold the All British Classic and Antique Car Show held at the Caledon Agricultural Society Fairgrounds. The event is now in its 12th year, which Taccone says has been instrumental in the HBCC’s fundraising efforts.

Taccone shares he first began decorating the tree himself twelve years ago. It wasn’t until other members asked to join and help out that the tradition started.

That’s all part of the charm of HBCC’s tree: each piece brought from members’ own garages and homes to come together and decorate, much as the club comes together for the community.

The club was founded in the fall of 2008 by a small group of British car enthusiasts living in the Orangeville area. Since then, the club has grown immensely, and they now have members from all over, including Collingwood and Toronto.

HBCC shares that the purpose of their club is to provide a social framework where local British car enthusiasts can come together and enjoy all aspects of their British vehicles

But another significant purpose of their organization is to provide periodic support to local charities.

This year, their club raised $2,371.17 for Headwaters Healthcare Centre, which they presented on December 16.

Next year, HBCC looks forward to raising more funds for local charitable organizations.



         

