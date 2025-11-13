Current & Past Articles » Entertainment

Headwaters Arts Gallery Annual Christmas Artisan Gift and Fine Art Sale now open

November 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Arts Gallery’s Annual Christmas Artisan Gift and Fine Art Sale, “Artful Giving,” opened on November 12 and provides the perfect place for residents to complete, or start, their yearly Christmas shopping.

Headwaters notes their Christmas show is the “perfect place to find gifts with originality, quality and attention to detail.”

This event will feature more than 40 local and regional artists and artisans and their work, more than in previous years.

The showcase will be held at Headwaters Art Gallery at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, and is shared to provide both a relaxed and festive atmosphere.

“The magic of Christmas returns and this show is bigger than ever with exceptional and truly unique, handcrafted items that are beautiful and affordable,” says Loni Griffin, Headwaters Arts  Gallery Coordinator.

Griffin also notes that new artists and artisans have been added to this year’s show, adding an element of surprise to the Gallery for returning visitors.

“The price points for these creative gems range from $5.00 to $100 dollars with some works and paintings over $200.00,” adds Griffin.

Featured items range from a variety of hand-painted, carved, wood-turned, sewn and painted

Christmas ornaments, handcrafted jewellery, hand-woven tea towels, foraged inks, knitted items and one-of-a-kind handmade cards.

An opening reception will be held on November 22 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the Gallery, where attendees can meet the artists, enjoy some refreshments, and most importantly, shop.

Headwaters Arts will also run its “Grateful Giving” fundraising campaign at the reception.

This fundraiser will support the Headwaters Arts Scholarship Fund, which provides funding to high school students to advance their education and training in the Arts, helping ensure a pathway for young artists. 

Artful Giving will run until January 6, 2026.



         

