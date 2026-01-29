Headwaters announces lineup of fundraising events through 2026

By Sam Odrowski

Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) has released its official lineup of events in 2026 to fundraise for essential equipment and facility upgrades not funded by the government.

The first event of the year is the Headwaters Golf Classic on June 22. It will be followed by the Headwaters Gala, “Headwaters in Wonderland” on September 11, and to finish off the year, Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer will occur on October 8.

“These events are more than celebrations, they are a lifeline for local health care,” said HHCF CEO K.C. Carruthers. “Last year, our signature events raised over a million dollars to support care in our community. We look forward to seeing our community at all these events again this year as we build a healthier future for Headwaters.”

2026 Headwaters Signature Event Lineup

Headwaters Golf Classic: Presented by Crewson Insurance & Dufferin Mutual Insurance Company, The Headwaters Golf Classic is hosted at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course & Heathlands). The Headwaters Golf Classic is bigger and better than ever this year, expanding to two courses for a full day of golf, on-course food stations, activities, a silent auction, and a post-event cocktail reception featuring a live auction and prizes. Funds raised will support Headwaters upcoming Emergency Department (ED) expansion, a vital project for our growing community. Sponsorships and foursomes are available for purchase now.

The Annual Headwaters Gala: This year’s theme is sure to dazzle. Head down the rabbit hole with Headwaters in Wonderland at Hockley Valley Resort on Friday, September 11. Step into a world of wonder and whimsy inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Guests will enjoy cocktails and culinary delights, live and silent auctions, dancing and games, and a night of transformative philanthropy. Last year, the Gala raised $925,000 for vital surgical equipment; this year’s proceeds will help fund the Emergency Department expansion. Space is limited, an unforgettable evening awaits, tickets go on sale March 2.

Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer: Lace up and make every step count. The Headwaters Hike aims to raise $60,000 to support life-saving cancer care close to home. On Thursday, October 8, at 5 p.m. choose between a 1 kilometre or 3 kilometre route at the picturesque Caledon Ski Club. All ages welcome! Registration opens April 1. The first to register can win an early bird prize – ski/snowboard passes for four at the Caledon Ski Club, rentals from Skiis & Biikes, and two semi-private lessons (Total prize value: $950).

