Current & Past Articles » General News

Halloween fun for all ages planned at Alton Mill Arts Centre

October 5, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Concert, Halloween party and trick-or-treat bag decorating taking place

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Spooky season is here and a local arts centre has some haunting events planned.

On October 27, the Alton Mill Arts Centre will host the Stoney Lonesome bluegrass band for the Boos & Brews concert and Halloween party.

In addition to the live music, Arts Centre Marketing Manager Bri Wilson said the party will have delicious food, refreshing drinks, and “boozy concoctions.”

No one is too old to dress up for Halloween, so this costume party event features door prizes for those with the best costumes.

The party begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Millrace Room at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, which is located at 1402 Queen Street West in Alton.

Tickets for this event are $35 and are available at tinyurl.com/ambnb23.

On October 28, a family-friendly Halloween event will be held at the Arts Centre. From 2 to 4 p.m. families are welcome to come in-costume for a free hot dog lunch and trick-or-treat bag decorating.

Wilson said families will enjoy exploring the beautifully-decorated mill.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the Halloween season together and witness fall colours during the turn of the season,” said Wilson, adding that the Alton Mill Arts Centre can’t wait to welcome visitors for the two events.
For more information about the Halloween events, those interested can visit altonmill.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local author aims to educate and entertain with third book

Recently released, “The Underground Railroad Twins” is part of the Blue Crescent Moon series  By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Caledon author has ...

Paving project completed at Bethell Hospice thanks to Ontario Trillium Foundation grant

$84,800 grant used to improve driveway and parking lot at Inglewood hospice By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Access to a hospice care home ...

Caledon’s outgoing Fire Chief reflects on career, fire safety

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon will soon have a new fire chief.  Outgoing Fire Chief Dave Forfar, who recently announced his retirement, ...

Rodeo brings new excitement to 165th Bolton Fall Fair 

Organizers estimate 25,000 people attended fair last weekend By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Another amazing Bolton Fall Fair is in the books.  From ...

New Library branch dedicated to the memory of Caledon artist Cory Trépanier

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the opening of the expanded Caledon East Community Complex came the grand opening of Caledon’s newest library ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support