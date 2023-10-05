Halloween fun for all ages planned at Alton Mill Arts Centre

October 5, 2023

Concert, Halloween party and trick-or-treat bag decorating taking place

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Spooky season is here and a local arts centre has some haunting events planned.

On October 27, the Alton Mill Arts Centre will host the Stoney Lonesome bluegrass band for the Boos & Brews concert and Halloween party.

In addition to the live music, Arts Centre Marketing Manager Bri Wilson said the party will have delicious food, refreshing drinks, and “boozy concoctions.”

No one is too old to dress up for Halloween, so this costume party event features door prizes for those with the best costumes.

The party begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Millrace Room at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, which is located at 1402 Queen Street West in Alton.

Tickets for this event are $35 and are available at tinyurl.com/ambnb23.

On October 28, a family-friendly Halloween event will be held at the Arts Centre. From 2 to 4 p.m. families are welcome to come in-costume for a free hot dog lunch and trick-or-treat bag decorating.

Wilson said families will enjoy exploring the beautifully-decorated mill.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the Halloween season together and witness fall colours during the turn of the season,” said Wilson, adding that the Alton Mill Arts Centre can’t wait to welcome visitors for the two events.

For more information about the Halloween events, those interested can visit altonmill.ca.

