Hall Wolfpack prowls to Cavs Cup 2025 Rugby preseason tournament championship

May 1, 2025

By Jim Stewart

The second annual Cavs Cup, organized by the Caledon Cavaliers Rugby Football Club, was captured by Robert F. Hall Wolfpack Team 2 on Thursday afternoon at Humberview Secondary School.

The round-robin preseason tournament featured five rounds. Wins were worth three points and ties were worth one point.

In the final standings of the five-team tourney, Robert F. Hall (2) finished first with ten points, Mayfield finished second with seven points, Robert F. Hall (1) finished third with six points, and Banting and Humberview tied for fourth with three points each.

Tournament organizer and Cavaliers Co-Captain Lara Morrison was pleased to see the sportsmanship on the field and so many Cavaliers players competing for the five area high schools at Humberview:

“There’s at least one Cavalier on each team. It makes the tournament games more friendly and fun. I think it’s less chippy, because everyone knows one another. The best part of the Cavs Cup is getting the girls out to a local tournament and raising community awareness about girls’ high school rugby and the teams that girls can play for in Caledon.”

Cavaliers Vice-Captain and Hall Wolfpack player Lily De Rango concurred with Morrison and reinforced the most pleasing aspects of running the five-team preseason tournament in Bolton.

“We’re growing the rugby community. I’m really happy with the turnout with five teams this year. It’s great to see the high school girls enjoying the game – seeing local high school teams playing the game and enjoying the sisterhood of rugby. It’s also nice to see the level of athletes coming out to play rugby. We want to provide exposure for our club and for the sport. It’s great to see so many enjoying the sport on a perfect day.”

The Cavaliers were, indeed, blessed with much better atmospheric conditions compared to last year’s cool temperatures mixed with hail, sleet, sideways rain, and fog that were elements right out of the opening scenes in Macbeth.

As the titular Shakespearean character muttered, “So fair and foul a day I have not seen.”

Enjoying the fair conditions—a perfect blend of 18-degree temperatures and sunny skies—was Cavaliers’ Community Development Director Ryan Nesbit.

“The weather gods owed us one after last year.”

Nesbit praised the organizational work of Morrison and DeRango: “We have the athletes organizing the tournament. They’re the driving force responsible for today’s excellent turnout. We have 100+ athletes participating here today and this is all about the rugby community we’re trying to build here in Caledon. We want to keep our local athletes here in town so they don’t have travel to play rugby in other centres.

“There are seven Cavaliers playing for Banting in today’s tournament.”

The Cavaliers administrator also extolled the virtues of the Cavs Cup in terms of its unique scheduling: “It’s a preseason tournament so we won’t have a championship game at the end of the day. The focus is on playing time and making sure that each team has four shorter games so everybody plays.”

The results of the five-round, round-robin tourney:

Round 1

Banting 35-Humberview 0

Mayfield 15- Robert F. Hall (2)15

Round 2

Mayfield 20-Robert F. Hall (1) 15

Robert F. Hall (2)15- Banting 10

Round 3

Mayfield 45- Banting 0

Robert F. Hall (1) 35- Humberview 0

Round 4

Humberview 20-Mayfield 5

Robert F. Hall (2) 20-Robert F. Hall (1)0

Round 5

Robert F. Hall (1) 30-Banting 0

Robert F. Hall (2) 20-Humberview 0

The ROPSSAA Senior Girls Rugby season kicks off on Tuesday, April 29 with Streetsville visiting Mayfield at 3 PM and St. Thomas Aquinas visiting Robert F. Hall at 3:30.

