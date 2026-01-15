Hall Wolfpack Football Gala celebrates senior squad’s historic four-championship season

January 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Hall Wolfpack Senior Football team celebrated “an historic season” at its second-annual Gala on Thursday night.

Emcee and Wolfpack Coach Tommy Chondronikolas’s opening remarks were met with thunderous applause.

“You’ve set a new bar for excellence. Those banners will fly in the gym. They are the pride of the entire community.”

Coach Chondronikolas’s warmth and firmness of purpose were embraced by the 175 attendees. As emcee, he kept “the trains running on time” and celebrated his team’s success, including the Wolfpack coaching staff’s strategic approaches to the game. A rich video compilation of plays, delivered at crucial points in the season, was shown to illustrate the coaching staff’s meticulous preparation for its eleven games and the players’ brilliance in executing them.

The long-time Hall staff member guided the group through a highlight reel of the club’s biggest moments, including footage of Hall’s blowout victory at the Metro Bowl in Toronto’s Varsity Stadium and the season’s crowning moment at the OFSAA Central Bowl at the University of Guelph.

The veteran coach moved through an ambitious agenda that honored dozens of student-athletes for reaching the pinnacle of success.

The Robert F. Hall cafeteria stage, from which Coach Chondronikolas delivered his opening remarks, was lined with green and gold Wolfpack helmets and framed by the four banners and championship trophies the team captured in October and November.

Against that backdrop, Hall Principal Ricardo Scalzo welcomed the players, coaches, parents, staff, and guests.

“We’re celebrating something extraordinary. I’ve never been part of something so special in all my years of teaching. I saw what a football program can do for a community. Schools with football programs are better schools.”

In addition to praising the value of football at Hall, Principal Scalzo closed his succinct address by reminding the student-athletes to be appreciative of their athleticism and the dedication of their coaching staff.

“Never forget your talents are gifts from God. Thanks to the coaching staff for forming these young men.”

The young men of the East Caledon school’s senior football squad ran the table in the Fall—capturing the ROPSSAA Tier One championship, followed in quick succession by 905 Bowl and Metro Bowl titles, and culminating in a Central Bowl at OFSAA.

The historic season was chockful of brilliant individual performances and six Wolfpack players received major awards: Kyamni Stanley – Most Improved Player; D’Eandre Burke – Rookie of the Year; Owen Kenny – Special Team Player of the Year; Emrick Gauvin – Lineman of the Year; Mason Burke – Most Valuable Defensive Player of the Year; and Nicholas Pagani – Most Valuable Offensive Player of the Year.

Coach Jonathan Beresford took the stage, acknowledged that his football club “had one common goal,” and presented “Wolfpack by the Numbers”: “10-1 record; 55 sacks; 201 points scored and 84 points scored against; 21 interceptions; 4 championships; 11 coaches; 64 practices; 26 touchdowns; 41 ‘Rizz’ points; 51 players; and 27 film sessions.”

After the sparkling statistics were reflected upon by an appreciative audience, the most poignant moment of the evening was a speech delivered by Assistant Coach Sean O’Keefe whose wife, Elizabeth, passed away on December 23. O’Keefe praised his wife’s bravery in light of her terminal illness.

Although his wife had been hospitalized in the Fall, he noted that, “it was Elizabeth’s wish that I should coach the Wolfpack throughout the playoffs – despite her sickness.”

O’Keefe thanked the coaching staff for their collective support.

“My football family has been there for me.”

Finally, he directed his kind and appreciative words towards the fifty-one players: “I’ve never felt so surrounded by love.”

Coach O’Keefe pushed through his moving speech and presented the Courage and Dedication Award to Offensive Line stalwart Tyler Fagan who appreciated his coach’s moving words: “I was honored to be presented with this very meaningful award. I wouldn’t be in this position that I am without Coach O’Keefe. He coached me with the Orangeville Outlaws, too, and has had a huge impact on me.”

The Iron Man Award was presented to Bryce Prieur for his “exceptional endurance and versatility.”

“Iron Man” Prieur accepted the award on crutches—the most charmingly ironic moment of the evening—and was appreciative of the coaches who motivated him over his seasons on the team.

“It means a lot to receive this from my coaches. I’ve appreciated their work. This award is about my consistency. I never missed a practice. It was all about showing up and building a winning team.”

The Patrick Marcello Catholic Leadership Award for “leading a virtuous life and demonstrating pedigree on the gridiron and in the classroom” was presented to Trey Robinson.

The affable senior was given the mic for a moment and he noted, “There was no better way to go out.”

After he exited the stage, Robinson expressed his gratitude: “It makes me feel great. It’s all about being a part of a family. I’ve spent the season looking after my family on the field. Together, we succeeded at the highest level. It shows that Hall is a place where faith and athletics meet.”

The 150 attendees expressed their hearty approval of the character award recipients and were treated to a delicious meal featuring porchetta (savory, juicy Italian roast of boneless pork), rose pasta, tossed salad, steamed vegetables, roasted potatoes, and freshly-baked buns prepared and served by the school’s Culinary Arts students and staff.

After dinner, the Hall Coaching Staff presented the Academic Athletic Award to durable running back Lucas Carson-Pedri who starred on the gridiron and in the classroom. Carson-Pedri—who rolled up impressive numbers in the backfield – accrued a 93.1% average to top his fifty teammates. Fifteen members of the Wolfpack made the Honor Roll and were recognized for their diligence.

In addition to the focus on academics and the school’s student-athletes, event organizers celebrated the success of current Alumni Wolfpack players in post-secondary destinations, including Delroy Njonguo and Roy Vanderveen (Waterloo Warriors), Layomi Ojutalayo and Delphyn Ngaleu (Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks), Daniel Dove (Windsor Lancers), Kentrall Amanatey (Queens Golden Gaels), Joseph Campanelli (York University Lions), and Leo Palmieri (NCAA D3 Alfred University).

Notably, the achievements of Layomi Ojutalayo at WLU were foregrounded, including the former Wolfpack star being named Captain of the Golden Hawks twice in his OUA career, including when Laurier won the 116th Yates Cup and the Uteck Bowl. Ojutalayo—who won the Bill Haggstrom Trophy at WLU and was selected for the 2026 College Gridiron Showcase in Texas—delivered congratulations to the team via a video link from the Lone Star State.

A Note of Thanks

On a personal note, I’d like to thank the Wolfpack for an unexpected honor bestowed on me at the Gala. The team acknowledged The Caledon Citizen’s extensive coverage of the team’s championship drive and presented a 2025 Builder Award to me.

In addition to this meaningful keepsake, I was asked to deliver an impromptu speech to the attendees.

Getting a writing award makes this three-newspaper gig even more satisfying. It was great to see copies of The Citizen getting picked up by attendees as mementos which document a great local team. The 2025 Wolfpack Senior Football Team has made a great case for enshrinement in the Caledon Sports Hall of Fame – when the players have retired from the game. That on-stage reunion in the not-so-distant future will be an enjoyable one to cover.

Readers Comments (0)