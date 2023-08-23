Government needs to “find courage to do what needs to be done” on Greenbelt

The Doug Ford Government agreed to adopt 14 of the 15 recommendations in the Auditor General’s report. That is, everything except returning the 7,400 acres that were removed from the Greenbelt using a deeply flawed and biased process that over 80% of Ontarians agree should not have been used. Doug Ford agrees the process needs to, and will be, fixed but the wrong decision reached by it will be allowed to stand. This does not make sense.

The Greenbelt was created in 2005 to permanently protect agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands. It provides essential services such as flood control, biodiversity, climate change attenuation, and green spaces for our recreation and health. 83% of the area removed from the Greenbelt is classified as prime agricultural land, a precious commodity in these times of climate instability. Many factors were taken into account in its creation, and you can’t arbitrarily take one piece out from here and replace it with another piece somewhere else.

We all agree that there is a dire need for more homes. However, according to a report commissioned by the Ford Government, as well as the Auditor General’s report, there is enough space within cities and towns where the infrastructure already exists, making it cheaper to build. It will save time and money for the residents because they will be closer to jobs and essential services. And it will not add to sprawl, pollution and climate change.

The Doug Ford Government needs to find the integrity and courage to do what most Ontarians know needs to be done. Return the 7400 acres to the Greenbelt to keep it intact and safe from further losses.

Franca De Angelis

Mono

