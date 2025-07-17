Headline News

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

July 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity.

The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent many nights at Holland Bloorview in Toronto recovering from a rare virus.

Now, he’s able to return with his family, and they can thank those who once helped him.

Michael was also able to devote a few moments with other young children in the classroom where he once spent many days.

“It feels like yesterday,” said his father, Mike Brunetto, “Where we spent many days and nights at the rehabilitation hospital.”

It’s now been almost two years since Michael was at Holland Bloorview.

When they were at the hospital, Mike Brunetto shared that they were welcomed by caring healthcare workers and like-minded families experiencing the same.

“They have a special place in our hearts,” he said, reflecting on their time.

He said the other children were happy to receive a friendly visit from someone who was once there, and is now grateful for the gift of today.

Mike Brunetto is with the CAFFI Community Support Network, and he continues to bring the message home that “these kids and young adults like Michael are heroes, along with their dedicated caregivers”.   

“Many of them are right in this community, and we need to explore ways to embrace what the future holds, in harmony,” said Mike Brunetto.

He is on a mission to create a space for those with complex needs that is truly inclusive.

 “Working to set the right size day programs and integrated activities for those with diverse complex needs would be a monumental milestone,” said Mike Brunetto, in his volunteer capacity of Community Partnerships and Integration.

He said he feels extremely fortunate that many locals have stepped up recently and want to be a part of these possibilities, where they can enhance their journey through the “Transition to Adulthood.” 

One of the main focuses is ensuring that individuals with complex needs have a space in the community during these types of transitions.

Part of this ongoing journey includes community events and engagements, such as the upcoming 2nd Annual BBQ with the Network.

Mike said that there is a clear need in the Caledon community, as the attendance has almost tripled this year compared to last.

To learn more about how you can join the conversation and make a difference, visit www.cafficonnect.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Music Festival returns with ‘Inside Stories’

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Music Festival is back for 2025, running from August 2 to 31. This year’s theme is “Inside ...

Music in the Park brings community together over the summer

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter If you’re a resident by Dennison Park in Southfields, you may have become accustomed to hearing music float ...

From Roaring Engines to Ribbons and Rides: Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society pulls into Fair season

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter This year, the number seven took centre stage for the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society as they celebrated ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...