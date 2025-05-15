911 » Current & Past Articles

From Flashlights to Flood Plans: Caledon Fire urges proactive safety during Emergency Preparedness Week

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon Fire urged Town residents to be aware and prepared at their open house for Emergency Preparedness Week.

May 4 to 10 is Emergency Preparedness Week in Ontario, and Caledon Fire and Emergency Services held an open house at Fire Station 302 last week to mark the occasion and to promote safe habits to residents.

At the open house were representatives from Caledon Fire, EMS and OPP.

Jeff Fairbarn, Deputy Fire Chief, spoke to all available at the open house.

“We’re trying to pair up with all the different agencies that provide different levels of service to our residents. They’re getting an opportunity to go and get information pertaining to the different agencies,” said Fairbarn.

One area highlighted at the open house was a 72-hour preparedness kit. 

The kit contains items such as lighting, packed food, and a radio.

Educational material was also available regarding how to better prepare oneself for power outages, flooding, and other emergencies.

“It more or less comes down to just providing an awareness to residents so that we can be proactive versus reactive,” said Fairbarn.

Fairbarn said that it’s essential for residents to be in a ready state when navigating weather-related events. 

He noted everyone should know where their escape exits are, what numbers to call, and where things are that you should have readily available, like flashlights.

“Awareness is number one and then preparedness,” said Fairbarn. “Awareness, understanding that weather can come in really quickly, whether it be flooding or thunderstorms, severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, understanding the impacts that they can have and then being prepared within your home and as a family.”

Fairburn urges residents to follow the main lines of communication that will alert them to emergencies.

Residents can follow the Town of Caledon on X, Facebook, and Instagram for emergency updates.

For those looking to learn more about emergency preparedness, visit getprepared.gc.ca.



         

Readers Comments (0)


