Freeman fires two goals to pace Admirals’ 5-3 win over Raiders

February 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Curtis Freeman fired two goals and Cam Lang, Ash Mitchelmore, and Jack Fang added one each in Caledon’s 5-3 win over Georgetown in OJHL play at the Mayfield Recreation Complex.

The Admirals continued their late-season role of spoiler on Thursday night by applying a pin to the Raiders’ playoff balloon. OJHL Rookies accounted for all of Caledon’s goals versus Georgetown.

Freeman opened the scoring five minutes into the first period and Lang beat Raiders’ goaltender Roman Batih at 16:56 to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

Clarence Allain earned his 25th assist of the season on Lang’s marker. Lang is Caledon’s scoring leader with 11 goals and 28 assists.

Nolan Keeler reduced the Raiders’ deficit to 2-1 when he beat Admirals’ netminder Blake Sloan at 2:06, but Ash Mitchelmore restored Caledon’s two-goal margin three minutes later. Freeman notched his second of the game on the power play at 7:18 with helpers from Alain and Deacon King to make it 4-1.

Andrew Robinson of the Raiders and Eric He of the Admirals dropped the flippers to punctuate a penalty-filled second period. The dustup earned the combatants a pair of fighting majors and game misconducts.

John Mitchell’s power play goal at 9:07 and James Wong’s 18th of the season exactly three minutes later pulled Georgetown to within one, but Jack Fang gave the Admirals some breathing space at 18:26 to provide the margin of victory.

A scoreless third period featured the puck-stopping skills of Sloan. The nimble netminder repelled all 13 shots he faced in the final frame to preserve the Admirals’ tenth win of the season and end Caledon’s four-game losing streak.

Sloan earned the W by making 32 saves.

It’s clear that Head Coach Chris Taylor’s young junior hockey team relishes its role as spoiler.

The Admirals’ 5-3 victory complicated ninth-place Georgetown’s playoff plans.

The Raiders’ recent woes were compounded by a 10-2 home ice loss at the hands of the first-place Leamington Flyers on Saturday.

The one-sided result left Georgetown (18-22-2-4) four points behind the King Rebellion (20-22-1-5) for the final playoff spot in the OJHL West. The Raiders remained winless in February.

The feisty Admirals—with seven games left on their 2024-25 schedule– host the Oakville Blades on Thursday, February 13. Puck drop at the Mayfield Recreation Complex is 7:30 p.m.

Admirals’ Top Eight Scorers after 49 Games

The Caledon Admirals rookie-laden lineup reveals the team’s promise for the 2025-26 season with first-year OJHL players comprising 75% of the club’s top scorers’ list.

Cam Lang (Rookie)—11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points;

Clarence Allain (Rookie)—9 goals and 26 assists for 35 points;

Curtis Freeman (Rookie)—8 goals and 21 assists for 29 points;

Deacon King—11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points;

Nasser Abou-Marie (Rookie)—14 goals and 6 assists for 20 points.

Eric He—9 goals and 9 assists for 18 points;

Owen Meli (Rookie)—9 goals and 9 assists for 18 points;

Henry Brady (Rookie)—12 goals and 5 assists for 17 points.

Readers Comments (0)