Fourth-annual Tapestry of Art and Music hits all the Right Notes

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

More than 140 people packed the Alton Mill Arts Centre outdoor Annex on June 7 to celebrate the 4th Annual Tapestry of Art and Music event hosted by Headwaters Arts.

The art show and sale/fundraising event brings together music and art in an afternoon, with attendees able to take in local music and the work of over 80 Ontario artists.

The artists each donated a piece of artwork, done on a 6 x 6 canvas, and at the event, they were hung together on boards to create a large tapestry of Ontario artwork.

Each artist brought their own interpretation and inspiration to their own pieces.

Paired with the artwork this year were the tones of Sonus Voices, a low-voice ensemble based in Hamilton.

Sonus Voices performed numerous songs, even including their renditions of familiar favourites such as “Drunken Sailor” and “For Good” from Wicked.

They presented on various themes, and even cross-genre, which they said was an ode to the crossing of arts in the day’s event.

Nancy Kluger, Chair of the Headwaters Arts Events Committee, took the time that day to thank all the artists and musicians who participated.

“I want to thank all the talented artists. We ask that they donate their time and their talent to provide the smallest of canvas, 6×6, but they managed to create some of the most delightful original artwork that you are seeing here today,” said Kluger.

For some, the “smallest of canvas” provides an interesting challenge.

Mono artist Darlene Hostrawser is a fabric weaver, and bringing her work to a small canvas creates an interesting task.

She was one of the 86 artists participating this year, and this was her third year participating for Hostrawser.

“I like this event because it forces me to do work outside of my realm,” said Hostrawser.

The work that she submitted for the event, she describes as an ode to the people who continue to knit, crochet, weave, and participate in the “lost arts” that have value since industrialization.

It also, she says, represents the passing of this art to younger generations.

One of the largest parts of the event itself was the fundraising aspect, donations and purchases of the artwork went back into Headwaters Arts to ensure they can continue supporting local art for years to come, as well as helping to fund their Headwaters Arts Scholarship Fund.

By the end of the event, they were able to raise approximately $3,570 from art sales and donations, and Headwaters Arts added they also received $5,000 from the Town’s Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament (CCCGT) grant to help run the event.

Each donation to Headwaters Arts also entered you into their raffle, this year featuring a reproduction of local beloved artist Cory Trépanier’s work, “Cape Hotham,” Cornwallis Island, Nunavut.

The reproduction was donated by his family, Janet and Andie Trépanier, who attended the event that day.

Andie Trépanier said they were grateful to be able to share a piece that represented all of Cory’s passions, and encouraged the audience that day to tap into their own creative self.

Andie added that Headwaters Arts was a huge support for them at the beginning of their own artistic career.

“When I headed to my very first education with the Humber College jazz program, Headwaters was the one who supported me with their grant, and it made a world of a difference in my education. Now, I’m a painter myself and a lot of that inspiration and support has come from the community, it comes from Headwaters Arts, much like my father found,” says Andie.

As the day continued, pieces were purchased, refreshments were savoured, and, most of all, local music and art were recognized and enjoyed by all.

Readers Comments (0)