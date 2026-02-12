Former Admirals’ student-athlete commits to hockey and golf scholarship at Albertus Magnus College

February 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Ontario Junior Hockey League announced on Tuesday afternoon that high-scoring forward Deacon King had committed to a two-sport scholarship at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut.

King will compete on both the hockey rink and the golf course for the NCAA Division 3 Falcons starting in September 2026.

The Honour Roll graduate of Acton District High School explained his reasons for committing to Albertus Magnus College.

“I’d been talking to them since they showed interest in me at The OJHL Showcase in Niagara Falls in September,” King said. “Our family went for a visit three weeks ago, and our meeting with the staff went really well. We loved the rink, the city, the university. I can see myself studying and playing sports there.”

King also expressed his enthusiasm about living in New Haven: “It’s a great city — a great college town. I’m looking forward to the new experiences that the city has to offer. It’s not too far to go to a Rangers or Islanders game, and Boston is just two hours away to see a Bruins game. There are internships available in downtown New York, and I’m hoping that one of those will set me up in the future. My family loves the area, too, and they’re already making plans for the things we can do when they visit. It’s exciting for all of us. It’ll be nice to experience so many of these things together.”

The 20-year-old noted that “the change of scenery will be good for me. It’s going to be a big change for me after living my entire life in Acton.”

The forward-looking King described his academic and athletic goals as a freshman at Albertus Magnus.

“The coaching staff holds the hockey team to a higher academic standard,” King said. We have to maintain a 3.8 GPA, so I will have to keep up my grades. My goal is to learn as much as I can while I’m there.”

The OJHL veteran’s maturity and diligence are evident in our conversation, and he is clear about the endpoint of his studies.

“I want to earn a four-year degree. My major is undecided, but it will be something connected to business. My major would probably be accounting — something that will lead into the financial world.”

When asked about the challenges of being a two-sport athlete, King noted that he was told by Falcons staff that “Hockey is to be my priority, but if I qualify for the National Golf tournament in November, the hockey staff would support me. I’ll be playing golf tournaments in September and October and will start playing in August. The late summer and early fall will be focused on golf. We report to camp for hockey on Oct. 1.”

Prior to donning a Falcons jersey in the fall, King is looking forward to helping his new club, the King Rebellion, with this season’s playoff push. The talented forward is second in team scoring with 37 points (17 goals and 20 assists). He was acquired from the Admirals in early January during a renovation of the Rebellion roster that has rejuvenated the Junior A squad.

As one of the team’s core players in Caledon, King was instrumental in reversing the team’s fortunes. He helped move the Admirals up the OJHL West standings with his offensive talents in his third year with the club. The productive 5’8” forward accrued 38 goals and 42 assists in 132 games with Caledon.

Earlier this season, King contributed mightily to the Admirals’ much-improved play. He demonstrated his explosiveness by scoring four goals and four assists in four games. King’s eight-point outburst earned him “OJHL Star of the Week” honours for Sept. 15-21, 2025.

It’s this kind of explosiveness that the Falcons coaching staff in New Haven is counting on from their committed forward.

Most importantly, King’s letter of intent with Albertus Magnus College is another example of OJHL clubs like the Admirals and the Rebellion getting their players to the next level. Based on this incredible two-sport post-secondary scholarship and the possibilities of a business internship in New York City, Deacon King’s commitment to Albertus Magnus College in Connecticut was an astute decision that will pay dividends for decades.

Readers Comments (0)