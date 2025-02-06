February events at the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives

February 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

Events to celebrate Black History Month, Chinese New Year and Family Day are planned

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s lots to celebrate this February.

The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) has a variety of events planned to celebrate Black History Month, Chinese New Year, and Family Day.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on February 9, Chinese paper-cutting artist Kris Yun Xie will be hosting a paper cutting workshop. Under her guidance, attendees will learn how to make a paper-cut design of the 2025 Chinese Zodiac sign, the snake.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 14, the Canadian Multicultural inventors Museum will show a pop-up exhibit at PAMA: International African Inventors.

The exhibit will teach residents about ground-breaking inventions, like space shuttle retrieval, and their inventors.

Also on February 14, with showtimes at 11 a.m. and 12, 1 and 2 p.m., there will be screenings of The National Film Board’s film, The Road Taken.

The film is about the experiences of Black sleeping-car porters who worked on Canada’s railways from the early 1900s through to the 1960s.

As is tradition, on Family Day, February 17, admission to PAMA will be free and there will be numerous exhibitions, events and activities available for families to enjoy.

From 1 to 2 p.m. on February 23, a panel talk titled “Celebrating Black-owned Artisan Businesses” will be held.

“Gain insight and inspiration from local Black entrepreneurs during a panel talk hosted by PAMA’s Community Engagement Supervisor, Ann Pennicooke. Explore the creativity, vision, drive, and community impact of local businesswomen Navern Nash-longshaw of Chateau Neuf, Chantale Abbott-Keith of Cakestries, and Eshe Simba of Sugar Plum Scrubs,” reads PAMA’s website. “Be inspired by the uniqueness of their products and the story of their brands.”

Readers Comments (0)