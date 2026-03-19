FATAL COLLISION INVESTIGATION

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 10.

“On March 16, 2026, at approximately 1:15 p.m., officers and other emergency services responded to a single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 10, between King Street and Boston Mills Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The pedestrian, a 30-year-old from Brampton, was transported to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. The involved vehicle driver did not suffer from any injuries as a result.”

Highway 10 between King Street and Olde Base Line Road remained closed while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at (905) 951-3838.

STOLEN PROPERTY INVESTIGATION

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals after locating them in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

“On March 14, 2026, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Caledon OPP officers on patrol in the area of Nixon Road and McEwan Drive West, in the Town of Caledon, observed a commercial motor vehicle driving without a rear licence plate affixed to the vehicle,” say Police.

“Officers observed the vehicle stop in a nearby parking lot, before two individuals exited the vehicle and fled the area of foot. Officers learned the involved vehicle was reported stolen just hours earlier.”

Shortly after, officers located and arrested both individuals.

As a result, Navraj Dhillon, 28, of Caledon, and Mandeep Singh, 25, of Brampton, were both charged with:

Obstruct peace officer;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to their charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information about suspected unlawful activity to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

FRAUDULENT VEHICLE SALE: OPP

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges against an individual following an investigation into a fraudulent vehicle sale.

“On June 5, 2025, officers from the Caledon OPP received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of King Street and Airport Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The complainant reported that an unauthorized individual fraudulently obtained ownership of their vehicle and listed it for sale.

“Detectives from the Caledon Major Crime Unit (MCU) assisted with the investigation which ultimately revealed the vehicle was fraudulently taken and sold without the consent of the registered owner.”

Following the investigation, Abhishek Shukhand, 27, of Caledon, was charged with:

Fraud over $5000;

Make forged document;

Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle;

Trafficking in property obtained by crime

The accused was held for a bail hearing to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information about suspected unlawful activity to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

PHISHING INVESTIGATION

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges against an individual following an investigation into a fraud incident.

“On October 21, 2025, officers from the Caledon OPP received a fraud report from a Caledon-based corporation,” say Police. “The complainant reported that they received a fraudulent phishing email, which resulted in the loss of nearly $300,000. Detectives from the Caledon Major Crime Unit (MCU) assisted with the investigation which ultimately revealed the suspect behind the fraudulent phishing scheme.”

As a result, Jeyarajah Vallipuram, 67, of Montreal, Quebec, was charged with:

Fraud over $5000 – two counts;

Possession of property obtained by crime – two counts;

Laundering proceeds of crime.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 14, 2026, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

What is phishing?

Phishing occurs when fraudsters use tactics to trick you into sharing your personal information or clicking on website links. Often times, you’ll see what appears to be an email or text message from a recognizable institution or company, but in reality, it is designed to obtain your personal or financial information.

The OPP urges individuals and businesses to remain vigilant to instances of fraud. Remember to carefully verify email addresses and to confirm the legitimacy of any payment request by telephone before transferring funds, even if the request appears to come from a trusted client or associate.

If you suspect fraudulent activity or have been a victim of fraud, report it immediately to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or online at reportcyberandfraud.canada.ca.

To learn more about fraud prevention and how to keep yourself protected, please visit: www.opp.ca/fraud and antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/protect-protegez-eng.htm.

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