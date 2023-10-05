FATAL COLLISION

October 5, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal collision on Innis Lake Road.

“On September 28, 2023, just after 9:00 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Innis Lake Road near Finnerty Sideroad,” say Police. “The driver, a 17-year-old from Caledon, was transported to the hospital and later pronounced as deceased. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

“Innis Lake Road between Finnerty Sideroad and Patterson Sideroad was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

CHARGES FOLLOWING BREAK & ENTER

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a residential break and enter investigation.

“On September 28, 2023, Caledon OPP responded to a residential break and enter in progress on Innis Lake Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) arrived and arrested two parties who had forced their way into the residence and were taking items such as copper piping, wiring, and metal braces. The damage caused to the residence is estimated to be well over $100,000.”

Miroslav Demeter, 30, and Patrik Demeter, 18, both of Milton, were charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000;

Break and Enter;

Mischief over $5,000;

Possession of Break in Instruments.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 26, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

FATAL COLLISION CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a fatal collision in Bolton.

“On May 6, 2023, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Queen Street and King Street,” say Police. “Both drivers were transported to hospital. Sadly, a 21-year-old female from Bolton, succumbed to her injuries.

“Queen Street between Willow Street and Sterne Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

On September 30, 2023, as a result of the investigation, Haythem Ben Fadhl, 30, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation Causing Death;

Dangerous Operation Causing Death.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 19, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“In 2023 to date, an alarming 14 people have died in 12 fatal collisions on Caledon OPP-patrolled roads. While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, drivers, passengers, and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.”

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

BE CAREFUL ENJOYING

THE FALL COLOURS: OPP

Caledon is a beautiful destination in the Fall season. If you’re planning on visiting Caledon to see the changing fall colours, expect an increased police presence in areas where vehicular and pedestrian traffic increases.

“Officers will be focusing on traffic and pedestrian safety, as well as enforcing municipal by-laws,” say Caledon OPP. “If you are visiting the Cheltenham Badlands, which re-opened in 2018 with a new fully accessible platform, the only parking option is in the designated parking area east of the location on Olde Base Line Road. See: cvc.ca/discover-our-parks/the-cheltenham-badlands/ for the complete details.”

To ensure everyone’s Fall Colours experience is a pleasant and safe experience, the following are some important safety tips:

Follow the posted speed limit;

Buckle up – this includes the driver and all passengers;

Do not take pictures with your phone while driving – this is an excellent task for a passenger;

Parking is very limited in some areas especially surrounding Forks of the Credit Road. There are many no parking zones where violators will be ticketed and towed at their own expense;

Avoid breaking on leaves. Wet leaves can be slippery. Drive slowly and avoid hard breaking;

Be aware of the increased pedestrian traffic;

Focus on the road;

Don’t stop in a live lane;

Pay close attention to signage, including roads allowing local traffic only;

Be patient;

Never drive impaired.

Readers Comments (0)