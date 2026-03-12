Current & Past Articles » General News

Family launches GoFundMe to return remains of son following fatal car crash 

March 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

A fundraising campaign is nearing its goal after a fatal crash in the Township of Melancthon claimed the life of a 24-year-old international student.

The online appeal, titled “In Loving Memory of Udampreet Singh,” was launched by his cousin, Amanjot Singh, following his death on February 26 at St. Michael’s Hospital. Singh had been hospitalized after a motor vehicle collision the previous evening.

As of press time, the fundraiser had raised just over $38,000 toward its $40,000 goal in five days. 

Udampreet Singh came to Canada on a study permit with plans to eventually bring his parents to join him from India once he had established himself in the country. His family sacrificed much of what they had to get him to Canada to study.

Originally from Yamunanagar in Haryana, he is survived by his mother, father and younger sister, who remain in India. His family is now working to have his remains returned to India so his parents can perform his final rites according to their traditions, as well as allowing his family to say a proper goodbye.

Arrangements are being made through the Brampton Crematorium & Visitation Centre.

The collision is under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a separate statement, the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP said officers responded alongside Dufferin County EMS and local fire services to a two-vehicle crash on February 25 at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Emergency crews were dispatched to County Road 124, just north of 20 Sideroad, for a serious collision.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Brampton was transported to a Toronto-area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation remains ongoing. 

The OPP is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or to provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Vera M. Davis Centre expanding emotion-based dementia care through new provincial program

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the Ontario Government’s plans to strengthen dementia care in long-term care homes, they have announced the first ...

Frankie Flowers takes on CPL’s Seedy Saturday

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Caledon East Community Complex was bustling and busy on Saturday as hundreds of members of the Caledon ...

“We Want OSAP ASAP” Humberview Secondary School students walk out to protest OSAP slash

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following Premier Doug Ford’s recent announcement regarding cuts to grant amounts under the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP), ...

One Caledon Many Hearts: The initiative uniting schools across Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning back in January, Coffee Time Bolton began reaching out to schools across Caledon, passing out small wooden ...

What’s all the Buzz about drones? Flight Centre in Caledon talks RPAS

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the Olympics said and done, the talk of the “whirring” is seemingly not. Taking centre-stage at this ...

Council to revisit aggregate policies following Provincial changes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two unanimous motions passed at Caledon Council’s February 24 meeting mark the Town’s latest attempt to respond to ...

Council debates ‘Slippery Slope’ as illegal truck parking seeks temporary approval

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Planning and Development Committee Public Meeting held at Caledon council this Tuesday raised larger themes surrounding trucking ...

Borscevski and Dhindsa shift focus from dream soccer excursion in Rome to winning Ontario Cup

By Jim Stewart Caledon U16 soccer players Chester Borscevski and Arjun Dhindsa are back from an “experience of a lifetime” in Rome, Italy. Borscevski and ...

Caledon commemorates No. 2 Construction Battalion with memorial plaques

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The No. 2 Construction Battalion is the largest Black unit in Canadian history, whose members, for numerous years, ...

MP highlights tools and collaboration in addressing extortion crimes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following an Anti-Extortion Summit held in Brampton on Tuesday, January 13, the Government of Canada is providing Peel ...