Engines and crowds roar at the Bolton Truck and Tractor pull

July 6, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

When the announcers recommend covering your ears at the tractor pull, they mean it.

On June 30, the Albion Bolton Agricultural Society hosted its annual Bolton Truck and Tractor Pull.

Established in 1978, Caledon residents have come to expect a night of high-octane excitement from the pull — and this year’s event didn’t disappoint.

The event began at 6 p.m. at the Albion Bolton Fairgrounds. There were numerous food vendors on scene, as well as Caledon Hills Brewery providing cold beverages. The Agricultural Society set up a kids’ zone with free face painting, a bouncy castle, balloon animals and more.

Grandstands were set up lining both sides of the track where all the trucks and tractors would be pulling, with drivers each hoping to get the longest pull in their respective classes.

Fans were not hurting for variety, as there were 16 different types of vehicles pulling over the course of the evening: from hot stock trucks, to modified farm tractors, to semi-trucks, to multi-engine modified tractors, competition was fierce. Over $30,000 in prize money was up for grabs at the pull.

During breaks in the pulling action, the entertainment didn’t stop.

There was a kids power wheels pull, free t-shirts being thrown to the crowd, pedal tractor raffle, best beard competition, and “who came from furthest away to see the pull?” competition.

The 2023 pull was the 45th annual pull to be held by the Albion Bolton Agricultural Society and it will be back again in 2024.

The society’s next event, however, is the Bolton Fall Fair, which will be held from September 21 to 24, 2023.

Readers Comments (0)