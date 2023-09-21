DRUG TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

September 21, 2023 · 0 Comments

Members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

“In August 2023, the Caledon CSCU entered into a drug trafficking investigation,” say Police. “Investigators use a variety of investigative techniques and were assisted by multiple CSCUs, including Orillia, City of Kawartha Lakes, and Collingwood. Search warrants were executed at two locations and a vehicle.”

As a result of the investigation, Nathaniel Bryan, 27, of Brampton, was charged with:

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Fentanyl;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine;

Fail to Comply with Release Order;

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Flight from Police.

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing. For anyone with information, please contact Caledon OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a shooting incident.

“On September 13, 2023, shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a residence on McCormack Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. The suspect was observed leaving the area using a white vehicle.”

This investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information and/or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

SERIOUS COLLISION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a serious collision on Highway 9.

“On September 14, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 9 at Mount Wolfe Road,” say Police. “The incident predominantly involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck. The driver of the transport truck sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by land at a Toronto-area trauma centre.

“Highway 9 between Highway 50 and Tottenham Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

MULTIPLE CHARGES

FOLLOWING

R.I.D.E. SPOT CHECK

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to a vehicle that failed to stop at a RIDE spot check.

“On September 13, 2023, shortly after 8:00 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) initiative on the Highway 410 off ramp to Valleywood Boulevard,” say Police. “At that time, a vehicle entered the area and met with officers. While being questioned since an alcoholic beverage was observed in the middle console, the driver put the vehicle in motion and fled the scene. The accused was later arrested at his residence.”

As a result of the investigation, a 63-year-old male from Caledon was charged with:

Flight from Peace Officer;

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code;

Dangerous operation;

Driving while under suspension;

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Although the OPP runs its annual Festive RIDE campaign, RIDE spot checks are conducted throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life.”

“SAFE ON TEN” INITIATIVE

Several Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a road safety initiative with a focus on speeding and aggressive driving behaviours.

The initiative ran September 13, and 14, 2023. Officers from Dufferin, Caledon, and Grey County OPP detachments, as well as the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team supported by OPP Aerial Support Unit participated.

“The Hwy 10 corridor runs for approximately 137 km, stretching from Brampton in the South to Owen Sound in the North. It is primarily an undivided two-way highway and is a major hub for commuters in Ontario,” say Police. “Over the past few years there has been a noticeable rise in motor vehicle collisions involving property damage and personal injury along this corridor. Aside from the volume of collisions increasing, the severity of collisions that take place on Highway 10 and other similar secondary highways is a significant factor.

“This initiative was intended to raise awareness amongst motorist in relation to the inherent dangers involved in operating a motor vehicle on a secondary highway, such as intersection related and head on collisions. To date there has been a total of 283 Motor Vehicle Collisions on Highway 10, with 40 of them involving injuries and two resulting in fatalities. The main goal during this initiative was to ensure the safety of all commuters using Highway 10, as well as educate through enforcement to increase awareness.”

This initiative concentrated on the entire length of Highway 10, and involved three OPP Detachments, Caledon, Dufferin, Grey County, and was Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team supported by OPP Aerial Support Unit.

Police would like to thank the majority of road users that obey laws and assist in keeping our roads safe. “Thank you as well to our hard-working officers who will be working all weekend to keep our community safe.”

