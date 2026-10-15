DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES AMID “DARK WEB” INVESTIGATION

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid numerous charges against one individual following a drug trafficking investigation.

“In the summer of 2026, with the assistance of the OPP Covert Internet Intelligence Unit (CIIU), Caledon CSCU initiated an intelligence-led investigation aimed at dismantling an operation that used a dark web marketplace to ship a high volume of drugs,” say Police. “On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, members from Caledon CSCU arrested an individual at a Canada Post location in Mississauga and seized two packages containing various drugs ready to be shipped to addresses across Canada.

“Members of the Caledon CSCU, with the assistance from the Dufferin, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland, Orillia, and Peterborough Detachment CSCUs, executed search warrants at several residences and vehicles within the Greater Toronto Area.”

As a result of the investigation, officers seized:

Approximately 600g of suspected fentanyl;

Approximately 35g of suspected cocaine;

$40,000 in Canadian currency;

Drug trafficking paraphernalia;

Numerous electronic devices.

As a result of the investigation, Jermoll Bain, 33, from Mississauga, was arrested and charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA):

Failure to comply with release order, section 145(5)(a) – 16 counts;

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000, section 354(1)(a);

Trafficking – opioid, section 5(1) – nine counts;

Trafficking – cocaine, section 5(1);

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – opioid, section 5(2) – two counts.

The above accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, Jermaine Willis, 34, from North York, was also charged with:

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000, section 354(1)(a)

The above accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

The charge has not been proven.

Anyone with any information about the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

DRIVER CHARGED FOLLOWING ROLLOVER

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual following a single vehicle rollover.

“On October 8, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a commercial motor vehicle rollover on Escarpment Sideroad, near Willoughby Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “As a result of the collision, the vehicle driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The involved vehicle spilled a load of gravel, as well as a small amount of fuel. The Ministry of Environment attended the scene, and the roadway has since been reopened.”

Following the investigation, a 26-year-old from Ingersoll was charged with:

Disobey sign;

Careless driving.

The charges have not been proven.

“Commercial drivers are reminded that 24/7 compliance with CMV safety requirements such as following approved routes, inspections, hours of service, secured cargo and the movement of dangerous goods is critical to keeping roads safe and forms part of commercial vehicle enforcement.

“The OPP remains committed to making our roads a safer place through enforcement and public education. Motorists are encouraged to contact the OPP to report unsafe vehicles and unsafe driving behaviours that are observed.”

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