Dignitaries attend grand opening of Red Swan Pizza  franchise in Bolton

A new pizza place has opened in Bolton.

On February 1, Caledon Councillors, Dufferin-Caledon Progressive Conservative candidate Sylvia Jones, and representatives from the Caledon Chamber of Commerce were all in attendance for a grand opening ceremony at Red Swan Pizza in Bolton. 

The new restaurant is co-owned by Milind Bhardwaj and Anurag Sharma. 

Bhardwaj explained Red Swan Pizza was founded in Saskatchewan in 2013 and has been growing ever since. There’s now well over 100 Red Swan Pizza locations. He said he and Sharma chose Bolton for their new business venture as it’s a growing place in a great location. 

At the opening ceremony, Bhardwaj said it was very exciting to have so many guests in attendance. 

“We are getting a very good response, it’s been good overall,” he said. 

During the grand opening ceremony, Regional Councillor Christina Early congratulated Bhardwaj and Sharma on the opening of their franchise. 

Jones also offered congratulations. 

“I love when new businesses open, especially when they come to Dufferin-Caledon,” she said. “Welcome to Bolton.”



         

