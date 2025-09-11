Curtain falls on Caledon Music Festival’s record-breaking year

September 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Caledon Music Festival’s grand finale performance took place last month, marking the end of the month-long series of concerts.

Terry Lim, the Festival’s Artistic Director & General Manager, said after selling out the final performance, they continued to add more chairs and seats to accommodate more attendees.

“We were probably at the max that they can ever have at Alton Mill [Arts Centre] this past weekend,” shared Lim.

Lim shared that close to 180 people attended the final performance, and that the closing event was a great success.

The night was filled with both classic pieces, as well as an interactive piece where audience members took part in the Toy Symphony.

Lim shared that even a young baby was able to take part, with a bit of help from the parents.

The festival this year reached a number of attendees that Lim has never seen before.

He shared that often, after one concert, people would reach out about the next ones and ask if they would see those musicians again.

Lim said another surprising aspect this year was the donations the Caledon Music Festival received. Often relying on grants to run the festival, the donations were a welcome help.

Lim said if the festival reaches $5,000 in audience member donations, an anonymous donor has pledged to match the donation.

He also shared that there was an overwhelming amount of positive feedback this year, and many audience members were even hoping to see the festival return early next year.

After seeing the high interest, he is now thinking of possibly running special concerts around Christmas and in the spring.

“More than ever we are getting so much support and appreciation from the audience members,” says Lim.

Another memorable moment for him this season was their second concert of the season, where festival artists combined their musical talents with those of young artists.

“That one had the highest energy of all and they worked really hard to put everything together,” says Lim. “I was really happy with the caliber and the level of playing for that concert and for me, that’s memorable.”

Next year, Lim plans to introduce instruments that have never been featured at the festival before, such as the harp or trumpet.

To donate or reach out to the festival, contact info@caledonmusicfest.ca.

Readers Comments (0)