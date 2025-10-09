COMFORT AND CARE ALL SEASON LONG

October 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

How Allen HVAC Solutions keeps homes comfortable this fall.

Allen HVAC Solutions is a family‑owned and operated HVAC company led by Garfield Allen and his children Maddison and Keegan. Their mission is to deliver a thorough, consistent, and trustworthy service experience to homeowners and businesses.

They offer a full suite of heating, cooling, and ventilation services, from regular maintenance to emergency repairs and full installations. They emphasize individualized service: rather

than promoting one-size-fits-all solutions,

Allen HVAC works with customers to assess their specific heating and cooling needs and present tailored options.

A key focus of their offering is indoor air

quality (IAQ). They note that HVAC systems in homes move over a million cubic feet of

air daily, making them prime places to address air purity. They provide products such as:

•

Whole‑house humidifiers to help with respiratory comfort, dry skin, allergies, and snoring

•

An IAQ 1000 Polarized Media Air Cleaner

capable of removing particles as small as

0.3 microns, helping allergy and COPD sufferers and improving system efficiency

•

An IAQ 3000 dual‑wavelength ultraviolet purification system (using UVC and UVV)

to control viruses, bacteria, mold, chemicals, odors, and off‑gassing, which comes with a lifetime warranty.

Allen HVAC services both residential and commercial clients. They combine high‑quality parts and equipment with a commitment to workmanship, backing their installations and repairs with warranties.

In short, Allen HVAC positions itself not just as a repair or installation company, but a partner

in home comfort and air quality. By taking

time to understand each customer’s needs, offering advanced IAQ solutions, and guaranteeing their work, they aim to build long-term trust in the communities they serve.

