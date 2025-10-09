Current & Past Articles » General News

COMFORT AND CARE ALL SEASON LONG

October 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

How Allen HVAC Solutions keeps homes comfortable this fall.

Allen HVAC Solutions is a family‑owned and operated HVAC company led by Garfield Allen and his children Maddison and Keegan. Their mission is to deliver a thorough, consistent, and trustworthy service experience to homeowners and businesses. 

They offer a full suite of heating, cooling, and ventilation services, from regular maintenance to emergency repairs and full installations. They emphasize individualized service: rather
than promoting one-size-fits-all solutions,
Allen HVAC works with customers to assess their specific heating and cooling needs and present tailored options. 

A key focus of their offering is indoor air
quality (IAQ). They note that HVAC systems in homes move over a million cubic feet of
air daily, making them prime places to address air purity. They provide products such as:


Whole‑house humidifiers to help with respiratory comfort, dry skin, allergies, and snoring


An IAQ 1000 Polarized Media Air Cleaner 
capable of removing particles as small as
0.3 microns, helping allergy and COPD sufferers and improving system efficiency


An IAQ 3000 dual‑wavelength ultraviolet purification system (using UVC and UVV)
to control viruses, bacteria, mold, chemicals, odors, and off‑gassing, which comes with a lifetime warranty.

Allen HVAC services both residential and commercial clients. They combine high‑quality parts and equipment with a commitment to workmanship, backing their installations and repairs with warranties. 

In short, Allen HVAC positions itself not just as a repair or installation company, but a partner
in home comfort and air quality. By taking
time to understand each customer’s needs, offering advanced IAQ solutions, and guaranteeing their work, they aim to build long-term trust in the communities they serve.



         

