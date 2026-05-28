COLLISIONS ON HIGHWAY 10

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious collision on Highway 10.

“On May 24, 2026, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 10 at King Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “As a result of the collision, three occupants from one of the involved vehicles were transported to hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.”

Highway 10 at King Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team assisted with the investigation.

Following the investigation, Peter Wardi, 23, of Etobicoke, was charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm;

Red light – fail to stop;

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit.

The charges have not been proven.

An earlier collision on Highway 10 is also the subject of an investigation.

“On May 22, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 10, between Escarpment Side Road and Travelled Road, in the Town of Caledon. A commercial motor vehicle was stopped on the shoulder of the road, alongside another stationary passenger vehicle. During this time, an approaching commercial motor vehicle struck the stationary vehicles in the rear, resulting in serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to one of the involved parties.

Highway 10 between Charleston Side Road and Olde Base Line Road was closed for several hours while the investigation was underway.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838 or online at www.cdvs.ca.

SERIOUS COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 9

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious collision on Highway 9.

“On May 25, 2026, at approximately 12:10 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 9, between Kennedy Road and Heart Lake Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “As a result of the collision, one driver was transported to hospital suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Highway 9 between Highway 10 and Airport Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838 or online at www.cdvs.ca.

KING STREET CRASH

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a collision on King Street in Bolton.

“On May 21, 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision involving a school bus and two pedestrians on King Street East at Humber Lea Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “As a result of the collision, two pedestrians were transported to hospital suffering from minor and life-threatening injuries, respectively. No injuries were reported by the occupants of the school bus.”

King Street East between James Street and John Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

CONTRACTOR AND VEHICLE SALES SCAM WARNING

The Central Region Headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising community members to be cautious of two separate types of scams currently impacting residents across the province: door-to-door contractor scams and the emerging “dirty oil” vehicle sale scam.

Contractor / Paving Scams:

As warmer weather approaches, the OPP continues to receive reports of individuals going door-to-door offering to pave driveways, repair roofs, or complete other home improvement projects. These offers are often presented as a limited-time or “one-day-only” deal.

The individuals may appear legitimate, sometimes using flyers, websites or claiming affiliation with a known company. However, they often use false names, fake identification and unmarked vehicles. Victims are typically asked for cash up front and are left with poor-quality work, incomplete repairs, or no service at all. These scams commonly occur between April and October and often go unreported.

“Dirty Oil” Vehicle Scam:

Police are also warning the public about a newer fraud targeting individuals selling vehicles privately online.

In this scam, suspects pose as potential buyers and arrange to view a vehicle. During the interaction, one suspect may distract the seller while another tampers with the vehicle by placing oil in the engine compartment, tailpipe, or other areas.

When the vehicle is started or driven, the oil creates smoke and the appearance of serious mechanical failure. The suspects then pressure the seller into accepting a significantly reduced price, claiming the vehicle is no longer worth its original value. In some reported cases, victims have lost thousands of dollars after being convinced their vehicle had suddenly developed major issues.

Prevention Tips:

The OPP reminds residents that these scams can be avoided by taking simple precautions:

• If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is;

Be cautious of unsolicited offers for home repairs or services;

Take your time and do not feel pressured into making immediate decisions;

Always research businesses and review contracts carefully before agreeing to any work;

Avoid paying cash up front for home repairs;

When selling a vehicle, meet in a safe, public location and consider bringing another trusted person with you;

Do not allow strangers to distract you or access your vehicle unsupervised;

If something feels wrong, trust your instincts and end the interaction.

The OPP urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If you believe you have been targeted by a scam, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

For more information on how to recognize and protect yourself from scams, visit www.ontario.ca/page/identify-scam-or-fraud

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