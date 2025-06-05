COLLISION INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

“On June 3, 2025, shortly after 6:00 a.m., Caledon OPP officers and emergency crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Newhouse Boulevard, near Sparrowbrook Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Investigators determined a westbound vehicle first struck a pedestrian, before colliding with a stationary, unoccupied vehicle. The pedestrian involved was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Newhouse Boulevard between Sparrowbrook Street and Portman Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

The roadway is now reopened, but the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

NO FLY ZONE FOR

CANADIAN OPEN

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advises of no-fly zone during the RBC Canadian Open.

From June 4 to June 8, 2025, between 10:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. daily, a no-fly zone will be in effect over and around the RBC Canadian Open, taking place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, located at 19131 Main Street in the Town of Caledon.

During this time, the unauthorized operation of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is strictly prohibited.

For more information about flying drones safety and legally, including possible penalties, visit: tc.canada.ca/en/aviation/drone-safety/learn-rules-you-fly-your-drone/flying-your-drone-safely-legally.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating reports of a suspicious person at North Hill Park.

“On May 31, 2025, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a suspicious person at 14051 Highway 50, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Investigators learned that an unknown male approached children in the area and engaged in conversation, during which he invited the children to attend his ‘lair’ to have a meal. The suspect is described as male, thin build, aged 50-60, approximately six-feet tall, and carrying a green reusable bag.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

The Caledon OPP is dedicated to the prevention of child victimization and exploitation. We ask parents to be cognizant of their children’s whereabouts and report any suspicious activity to police. Looking for tips regarding on and offline safety for parents and children? For more information, please visit, www.canadasafetycouncil.org, www.protectchildren.ca, www.cybertip.ca, and www.opp.ca.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals with alcohol related offences.

“On May 24, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of McEwan Drive East and Highway 50, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Shortly after, investigating officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Laura Rizzo, 52, of Bolton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“On May 26, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Caledon OPP officers received a report of a single vehicle collision on Innis Lake Road, near King Street, in the Town of Caledon. Shortly after, officers arrived on scene and subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Sylvia Golec, 30, of Etobicoke, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 12, 2025, to answer to their charges. The vehicles were also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

