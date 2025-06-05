Chater takes charge as Brewers plate 28 runs to win two of three over Cardinals and Baysox

June 5, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Brett Chater and the Bolton Brewers broke out of respective slumps on Thursday and Sunday.

The veteran shortstop pounded out eight hits versus Caledon and Owen Sound, including three doubles and a home run out of the leadoff spot.

The Brewers, who captured the 2024 NDBL pennant after a dominant regular season, won two of three home games to move back into a three-way tie for second place in the tightly-packed Senior Division standings.

Six points separate the first-place Baysox and the eighth-place Creemore Padres.

After Thursday night’s 5-2 victory over the Caledon Cardinals, Chater expressed relief that both he and the Brewers shook off some early season rust.

“We’ve been struggling a bit and it was good to get a win.”

Not only have the Brewers been slow getting out of the gate at 2-2-1, but Bolton’s perennially-productive lead-off hitter acknowledged that his five-game slump was over with a three-hit performance versus the Cardinals that included a pair of warning track missiles that went for doubles.

“I’ve started hitting the ball better. I’m seeing it better. It felt great to hit a few barrels tonight.”

Chater also barreled up a number of baseballs in a doubleheader at North Hill Park on Sunday afternoon versus the NDBL reigning champs.

The Brewers (4-3-1) avenged a 7-4 Game 1 loss to Owen Sound by pounding out eighteen hits in a mercy-shortened 19-4 romp in Game 2 over the Baysox (6-2-0). The veteran middle infielder provided three hits, three RBI, and two runs scored to spur the Brewers’ offence.

Chater’s top-of-the-order teammates had big games, too, versus Owen Sound. Three-spot hitter Chris Fafalios punched out four hits and three RBI. Two-spot hitter Ben Sterritt and five-spot hitting Player-Coach Mike Wallace contributed a pair of hits and two RBI each.

Bolton’s explosive offence produced a thirteen-run third inning to subdue the visitors in Game 2 of the double-dip. Sterritt, Fafalios, Wallace, and John Hutchinson scored three runs each as the Brewers circled the bases nineteen times in five innings.

Hutchinson, Steve Warden, and Reid Deibert chipped in two RBI to augment the top of the order’s devastation of the Baysox pitching staff.

Brewers’ durable starter Mateo Stothers earned the win by scattering three hits over five innings of work before the mercy rule was invoked.

In the Game 1 loss to the Baysox, Chater’s fourth inning home run gave Bolton a 4-3 lead which the home side held for two innings. However, the Baysox scored twice at the top of the sixth and seventh innings to secure their three-run road victory.

Paul Van Cedar had three hits and 2 RBI to pace the Owen Sound offence.

Kevin Zettler notched the complete game victory by striking out five Brewers and scattering ten hits.

Brewers’ starter Sheldon Gowen took the loss—going 2.2 innings and surrendering three runs.

In Thursday night’s three-run victory over their new cross-town rivals, Chater credited the Brewers’ starter Carson Burns with a strong performance versus Caledon’s expansion club (1-5-0): “Carson looked good tonight. He’s not a regular pitcher, but he’s such a versatile player. He’s got a good stick, too. Carson really came through tonight. We needed a good start from him.”

Burns struck out eight Cardinals in his five innings of work and allowed zero earned runs.

Chater also gave credit to Nick Fiorocci who provided two innings of effective relief—yielding only one run and pitching a very tidy, six-pitch, 1-2-3 top of the seventh to seal the deal for the Brewers and earn the save.

“Nick did a great job in relief for us. We needed strikeouts and he provided them.”

Fiorocci struck out two Cardinals and induced three infield flyballs—two of which were put away by Chater. One ball left the infield—a putout gathered in by leftfielder Chris Fafalios.

The Brewers’ next home game is Thursday, June 5 when they host the Creemore Padres (3-3-0).

First pitch is 7:30 p.m. at North Hill Park.

Readers Comments (0)